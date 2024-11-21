Award-Winning Advocacy: AAFA Campaigns Earn Recognition For Social Impact

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 2024 Anthem Awards highlight the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America's work on climate change, access to affordable medicine

Washington, DC, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) won two Anthem Awards this year for projects that made a significant social impact. AAFA's 2024 2024 Allergy CapitalsTM report earned Silver recognition in the 'Sustainability, Environment, & Climate' category for outstanding 'Impact Report.' And AAFA's campaign to help raise awareness about the need for asthma inhaler affordability earned Silver recognition in the 'Health' category for 'Best PR or Earned Media Campaign.'

“These two awards recognize our relentless focus on improving the quality of life for the more than 100 million people in the United States with asthma and/or allergies,” said AAFA President and CEO Kenneth Mendez. "We appreciate the Anthem Awards for highlighting AAFA's important work. We celebrate these wins and will continue to focus on making positive change for our community.”

The Anthem Awards recognize the purpose and mission-driven work of people, companies, and organizations worldwide making a social impact. Award winners demonstrate a commitment to a more just and equitable world through their work.

“This year's Anthem Awards Winners are a crucial reminder of the many inspiring and courageous leaders around us committed to creating change,” said Patricia McLoughlin, Anthem Awards General Manager.

More on AAFA's two award-winning campaigns:

2024 Allergy Capitals Report

“Our Allergy Capitals report not only highlights the public health challenges created by climate change but also points out opportunities for policy change – such as moving to electric vehicles and taking steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” said AAFA Chief Business Development Officer and Vice President of Research Sanaz Eftekhari.

AAFA's annual Allergy Capitals report details the most challenging cities in the U.S. for living with allergies and provides insight into the factors impacting seasonal allergies. Through the report, AAFA offers advice for seasonal allergy management and suggests ways policymakers can work to improve public health. The 2024 report calls attention to the urgency of the climate crisis, which is making allergy seasons longer and more intense.

Affordable Access to Asthma Medicine

In previous research conducted by AAFA, people cited the cost of asthma medicines and the lack of health insurance coverage as reasons for not taking prescribed treatments.

After working with AAFA to understand the impact of asthma on marginalized communities, the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee launched an investigation into the pricing practices of the top four manufacturers of asthma inhalers. AAFA raised public awareness around the need to address inhaler affordability to improve access. AAFA media releases and a social campaign resulted in extensive national media coverage. President Biden and Senator Sanders invited AAFA to a White House press conference on the issue: Price caps of $35 a month have been announced for many asthma inhalers .

“The lower prices for these essential asthma medicines will remove a key barrier to access,” said Mendez.“But we still have more work to do so all stakeholders in our complex drug pricing ecosystem are motivated to improve access and affordability of life-saving medicines.”

About Anthem Awards

Launched in 2021 by The Webby Awards, The Anthem Awards honors the purpose & mission-driven work of people, companies and organizations worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, we're defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their own communities. The Anthem Awards honors work across seven core causes: Diversity; Equity & Inclusion; Education; Art & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Responsible Technology; and Sustainability, Environment & Climate. This season's partners include Ms. Magazine, The Female Quotient, Sustainable Brands, NationSwell, and TheFutureParty. Founded in partnership with the Ad Council, Born This Way Foundation, Feeding America, Glaad, Mozilla, NAACP, NRDC, WWF, and XQ.

About AAFA

Founded in 1953, AAFA is the oldest and largest non-profit patient organization dedicated to saving lives and reducing the burden of disease for people with asthma, allergies, and related conditions through research, education, advocacy, and support. AAFA offers extensive support for individuals and families affected by asthma and allergic diseases, such as food allergies and atopic dermatitis (eczema). Through its online patient support communities, network of regional chapters, and collaborations with community-based groups, AAFA empowers patients and their families by providing practical, evidence-based information and community programs and services. AAFA is the only asthma and allergy patient advocacy group that is certified to meet the standards of excellence set by the National Health Council. For more information, visit: aafa.org .

