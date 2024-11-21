Now Fresh: Safe & Festive Foods For Your Dog

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for the holiday season, Now Fresh Good GravyTM is here! It's a revolutionary premium dog food designed to delight your furry friends with fresh meats and nutrient-dense fruits and vegetables. Created by expert nutritionists, this innovative recipe offers a nutritious meal that's bursting with flavor.

Now Fresh Good GravyTM can be served dry or mixed with water to create a delectable, hydrating bone broth gravy that dogs will love.

Available in 3.5 lb and 22 lb bag sizes, Now Fresh Good GravyTM is perfect for pet parents looking to treat their dogs during the festive season - or anytime. This versatile food can help ensure that your pups enjoy a nutritious meal while joining in on the holiday fun. You can find Now Fresh Good GravyTM at select pet specialty retailers or conveniently order online through Chewy or Amazon .

Additionally, pet parents should consider festive, pup-approved options that won't compromise their dogs' health.

Pup-Approved Holiday Treats:



Pumpkin: This superfood is packed with nutrients and can aid digestion. Serve cooked or plain canned pumpkin-just skip the sugar and spices. Fresh Cooked Meat: Options like chicken, turkey, pork, or beef not only satisfy cravings but are also easily digestible. Now Fresh Good GravyTM features fresh meats as the foundation of its recipe, supporting overall canine wellness.

What to Avoid:

Pet parents should steer clear of table scraps and chocolate. Table scraps can contain hidden allergens or toxins, and excessive caloric intake may contribute to obesity. Chocolate is especially dangerous; ingestion can lead to serious health issues such as elevated heart rates, seizures, and more.

For more information on pet nutrition and to explore our range of products, visit nowfresh.com . Always consult your veterinarian regarding any dietary changes or concerns, especially when introducing new foods.

Make this holiday season extra merry and bright for your four-legged family members with Now Fresh Good GravyTM

