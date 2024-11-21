(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX, CREXW), a leading provider of digital signage and solutions, is announcing the significant momentum and transformative impact of its purpose-built digital menu board CMS platform, Clarity TM. Designed to meet the unique needs of food and beverage brands, Clarity empowers fast-growing quick-service restaurants (QSR) and fast-casual chains to scale operations, streamline menu management and deliver dynamic, customer-focused experiences.

Clarity has quickly become the of choice for tens of thousands of food and beverage brick and mortar locations , enabling brands to simplify complex menu board configurations while integrating seamlessly with existing POS systems. With Clarity, users can dynamically update pricing, introduce marketing messages and promote products in real time-all while ensuring accuracy and operational efficiency across their networks.

Emerging brands such as 7 Brew , a drive-thru-only coffee concept, and Steele Brands , the parent company of fast-casual restaurants like Crisp & Green and PURALIMA , have adopted Clarity to optimize their digital menu operations and support rapid franchise growth. With hundreds of locations onstream and growing, 7 Brew utilizes Clarity to streamline pricing adjustments across regional zones and Limited-Time Offers (LTOs), while ensuring consistent, high-quality menu experiences for its fast-paced operations. Similarly, Steele Brands turned to Clarity for its growing network of franchisees, leveraging the platform's intuitive interface to automate content updates, design detailed menu hierarchies and maintain brand consistency. For both companies, Clarity has simplified scaling operations while empowering their teams to remain agile and creative.

“We understand that scalability and operational efficiency are critical for food and beverage brands navigating rapid growth,” said Rick Mills, CEO of Creative Realities.“Clarity is implemented with these challenges in mind, enabling brands to seamlessly adapt their guest experience and operational strategies-whether in drive-thru environments or fast-casual settings-while delivering the kind of elevated customer experiences that drive loyalty and growth.”

Clarity is proving especially critical as QSR brands gear up for the holiday season-a key period for LTOs and promotional campaigns. By enabling brands to seamlessly feature seasonal beverages, bundled deals and retail products on their digital displays, Clarity drives customer engagement and revenue. For instance, 7 Brew has leveraged Clarity to highlight its rotating LTO menu, including specialty coffee flavors, while simultaneously promoting merchandise like branded roast bags for customers to enjoy at home.

“This holiday season, brands have the opportunity to act with unmatched agility, ensuring their seasonal promotions resonate powerfully with customers,” Mills added.“The seamless connection between menu offerings and retail products, paired with the ability to adapt in real-time, creates an elevated customer experience that not only enhances engagement but also drives meaningful sales.”

As a key component of the menu tech stack, Clarity provides brands with the tools to achieve enterprise-level performance from day one. Its scalable architecture supports rapid expansion across franchise networks, allowing brands to manage multi-zone pricing strategies, automate updates and optimize content for maximum impact. From streamlining menu management through POS integration to driving data-informed decisions, Clarity delivers measurable ROI for food and beverage brands of all sizes.

About Creative Realities, Inc.

Creative Realities helps clients use the latest omnichannel technologies to inspire better customer experiences. CRI designs, develops, and deploys consumer experiences for high-end enterprise-level networks, and is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services across diverse vertical markets, including but not limited to automotive, advertising networks, apparel & accessories, convenience stores, food service/QSR, gaming, theater, and stadium venues.

