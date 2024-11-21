Rohit Sharma To Join Indian Team In Australia On Sunday: Report

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) India skipper Rohit Sharma is set to reunite with his team in Australia, joining the squad in Perth on November 24, the third day of the ongoing first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Rohit's departure was delayed due to personal reasons, as he and his wife Ritika Sajdeh celebrated the birth of their second child, a baby boy, on November 15.

While the Indian team departed for Australia in three batches between November 9 and 11, Rohit opted to stay back in India to be with his family. His delayed arrival means he will miss the first Test at the Optus in Perth, which begins on Friday. However, the Indian captain will be available for the second Test at the Adelaide Oval, scheduled from December 6 to 10.

Jasprit Bumrah, the designated vice-captain in the squad, will lead the Indian team in the Perth Test and with Pat Cummins captaining Australia, this will be a rare occasion when two bowlers will lead their respective sides in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

Meanwhile, as part of his preparation for the Adelaide Test, Rohit will feature in a two-day day-night practice match between the India A team and the Prime Minister XI. The fixture, set to be held at Canberra's Manuka Oval on November 30 and December 1, will provide Rohit with an opportunity to acclimatise to Australian conditions and regain match fitness, according to a report in Cricbuzz.

Rohit's delayed travel to Australia had been a topic of intense speculation in the cricket fraternity. With the team already facing challenges due to injuries and absences, including Shubman Gill's thumb injury and Jasprit Bumrah's role as stand-in captain, there were concerns about when the skipper would join the squad.