Neurokaire Receives Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments Certification

Comprehensive pharmacogenetic assay focused on psychiatry and neurology advances precision for the brain.

KEARNY, N.J., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroKaire, a pioneering biotechnology company specializing in precision medicine in psychiatry and neurology, announced today that its Kearny, NJ-based laboratory has been certified by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) to perform high-complexity clinical testing.

NeuroKaire's new CLIA laboratory's first offering is a pharmacogenetic assay focused on psychiatric and neurological drugs. Pharmacogenetics is the study of the interaction between genetic variations and drug response. The comprehensive test analyzes 95 variants across 24 genes and covers 132 drugs that are indicated for mental health states, various neurological diseases, as well as pain and sleep medications. By analyzing genetic variations, the test enables healthcare providers to tailor medications and treatment plans based on the genetics of each patient. This milestone marks a significant step forward in NeuroKaire's commitment to advancing precision medicine and improving patient care in central nervous system disorders.

"We are excited about obtaining CLIA certification for our lab, as a key milestone in implementing precision medicine for the brain," said Daphna Laifenfeld, Ph.D., co-founder and chief strategy officer at NeuroKaire. "CLIA certification reflects the rigorous quality standards met by our laboratory testing, demonstrating accuracy, reliability, and precision. This is the first step in our vision to help advance the fields of psychiatry and neurology by providing patient-specific, evidence-based insights to physicians."

About NeuroKaire

NeuroKaire is developing personalized medicine solutions to optimize treatment for psychiatric and neurological diseases. The company's proprietary and innovative technology helps physicians find the best treatment for their patients. NeuroKaire uses its unique neuronal readout technology to rapidly test approved antidepressants and drug combinations against an individual patient's unique neurological biomarkers. Combined with patients' genetic and medical history, NeuroKaire can improve selection of the optimal drug therapy for each patient. This opens the door to faster treatment, fewer side effects, and lower dosing, and the elimination of arduous trial-and-error treatment protocols and needless loss of life. NeuroKaire also enables pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to bring precision medicine into drug development throughout the developmental pipeline across psychiatry and neurology. To learn more, follow us on LinkedIn or on X @NeuroKaire

