Nift Ranked Number 109 Fastest-Growing Company In North America On The 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM

BOSTON, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nift, which is reshaping how millions of people discover new brands, announced it ranked 109th

on the Deloitte Fast 500TM. This ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and tech companies in North America awards companies based on percentage fiscal revenue growth between 2020

and 2023 . Nift grew 1,111% during this period.

"With Nift, you get thank-you gifts from brands you know to try brands you don't. It's about connecting people with new products and restaurants they'll love while also helping consumer-focused companies turn every thank-you into new revenue," said Elery Pfeffer, founder and CEO of Nift. "Our accelerated growth and recognition on the Technology Fast 500 is proof that businesses are looking for ways to drive new revenue, acquire customers, and create more moments of joy."

In the last year, Nift served over 29 million thank-you gifts to US consumers. These consumers come from communities like GasBuddy®, Planet Fitness and Ticketmaster, which use Nift to engage with users at key lifecycle moments. "As the leading fuel savings platform, GasBuddy helps drivers and consumers save money on gas and other items every day," said Reed Davis, Program Development Manager at GasBuddy. "Awarding Nift gift cards as a thank you for different GasBuddy actions is a fun and surprising way to engage our online community."



In return, brands like Fabletics, Quince, Firstleaf, Chewy and restaurant groups like 50 Eggs Hospitality Group use Nift to acquire new customers. "We're always seeking opportunities to efficiently reach wine lovers who didn't wake up thinking about joining a wine club, and tell our brand story," said Geoff Sanders, CMO of Firstleaf. "Nift offered a unique angle we hadn't seen elsewhere, while enabling us to further diversify our media mix. Over the past two years, we've scaled our partnership significantly."

"For 30 years we've been celebrating companies actively driving innovation. The software industry continues to be a beacon of growth, and the fintech industry made a strong showing on this year's list, surpassing life sciences for the first time," said Steve Fineberg, vice chair, U.S. technology sector leader Deloitte. "Significantly, we also saw a breakthrough in performance of private companies, with the highest number of private companies named to the list in our program's history. This year's winners have shown they have the vision and expertise to continue to perform at a high level, and that deserves to be celebrated."

Overall, 2024 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 201% to 153,625% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 1,918% and median growth rate of 460%.

About the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 30th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2020 to 2023.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Nift

As an alternative to ads, Nift's personalized thank-you gifts are given to high-value customers after completing an action - such as leaving a review on Tripadvisor, paying for parking via ParkMobile, or attending an event with a ticket purchase at Ticketmaster. Brands and restaurants then offer gifts to these customers, enticing them to try out their products. More than 10,000 companies use Nift for high-volume customer acquisition, rivaling paid digital advertising. For more information, visit GoNift/Business .

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 460,000 people worldwide connect for impact at .

