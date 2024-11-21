Julie Sykes Appointed CEO Of Lingrolearning Driving Innovation In Language Teaching And Learning
Date
11/21/2024 7:01:45 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LingroLearning, the fastest growing language learning company, is thrilled to announce the Promotion of Julie
Sykes to Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2025. Julie has been at the forefront of innovation in the field of second language teaching and learning for over a decade, winning the 2018 University of Oregon Innovation and Impact Award. She will continue as a professor at the university as she moves into this new role.
Continue Reading
LingroLearning Company Logo
Since joining the company as Chief Innovation Officer in 2023, Julie has spearheaded numerous strategic initiatives that have expanded LingroLearning's reach and impact. Under her leadership, the company has embraced a culture of continuous improvement and successfully integrated Pearson's Higher Education World Languages portfolio into the LingroLearning
mix.
As CEO, Julie will continue to leverage her vast experience in content development, partnerships, AI, pragmatics, and gaming to lead
LingroLearning into its next phase of growth.
"Julie's exceptional track record in innovation and her deep understanding of the language learning landscape make her the ideal leader for LingroLearning," said Steve Debow, co-founder and current CEO. "We are confident that her strategic vision will propel us forward, fostering an environment where creativity and collaboration thrive."
"I am honored to take on this new role and to continue working alongside such a talented team at LingroLearning," Sykes stated. "Our mission is to apply creativity and ingenuity to transform language teaching and learning through accessible and affordable research-supported, innovative technology that meets the needs of today's learners. I look forward to collaborating with our partners and stakeholders to achieve our goals and make a lasting impact."
For more information about Julie Sykes and LingroLearning, please visit .
About LingroLearning
LingroLearning is the fastest growing language learning company. It is a community in which research drives content creation and content is delivered in ways that exceed learners' and instructors' expectations.
SOURCE LingroLearning
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN21112024003732001241ID1108910449
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.