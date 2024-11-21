I-Mab To Participate At The Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The 36th Annual Healthcare will be held in New York, December 3-5, 2024 ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB , the "Company"), a U.S.-based global biotech company, exclusively focused on the development of highly differentiated immunotherapies for the of cancer, today announced that management will present at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference on December 4, 2024. Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference Presentation Details

Presentation Time Wednesday, December 4 at

4:30 p.m. ET Presenters Sean Fu, PhD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer Phillip Dennis, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer Webcast link Here Meetings One-on-one and small group meetings:

December 3 – 4, 2024 Management

Participants Sean Fu, PhD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer Joseph Skelton, Chief Financial Officer Phillip Dennis, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer Tyler Ehler, Senior Director, Investor Relations

The webcast will also be available under "Event Calendar" on

I-Mab's

IR website

at



For more information, please contact your Piper Sandler representative.

About I-Mab

I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB ) is a US-based, global biotech company, exclusively focused on the development of highly differentiated immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. I-Mab has established operations in Rockville, Maryland, and Short Hills, New Jersey. For more information, please visit and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

For more information, please contact:

Tyler Ehler

Senior Director, Investor Relations

[email protected]



SOURCE I-Mab Biopharma

