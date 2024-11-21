عربي


I-Mab To Participate At The Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference


11/21/2024 7:01:45 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The 36th Annual Healthcare conference will be held in New York, December 3-5, 2024

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB , the "Company"), a U.S.-based global biotech company, exclusively focused on the development of highly differentiated immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that management will present at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference on December 4, 2024.

Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference Presentation Details

Presentation Time

Wednesday, December 4 at
4:30 p.m. ET

Presenters

Sean Fu, PhD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer

Phillip Dennis, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer

Webcast link

Here

Meetings

One-on-one and small group meetings:
December 3 – 4, 2024

Management
Participants

Sean Fu, PhD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer

Joseph Skelton, Chief Financial Officer

Phillip Dennis, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer

Tyler Ehler, Senior Director, Investor Relations

The webcast will also be available under "Event Calendar" on
I-Mab's
IR website
at

For more information, please contact your Piper Sandler representative.

About I-Mab

I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB ) is a US-based, global biotech company, exclusively focused on the development of highly differentiated immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. I-Mab has established operations in Rockville, Maryland, and Short Hills, New Jersey. For more information, please visit and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

For more information, please contact:

Tyler Ehler
Senior Director, Investor Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE I-Mab Biopharma

PR Newswire

