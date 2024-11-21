TNS Expands Presence In The U.S. With New Store At Brickell City Center In Miami And Collection For The Holiday Season

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The renowned Colombian youth brand, TNS, continues its U.S. expansion, announcing the upcoming opening of its third store in the heart of Brickell at the exclusive Brickell City Center in Miami, scheduled for late November 2024. This new location follows the success of TNS's stores in Dadeland Mall and Sawgrass Mall in South Florida, solidifying TNS's presence in one of Miami's most prestigious shopping districts.The Brickell store opening will coincide with the launch of TNS's new collection, specially designed for the year's special occasions. This collection includes pieces that blend practicality with style, ideal for those who want to look their best in any setting. TNS's versatile clothing allows wearers to effortlessly transition from casual to elegant, a quality that has captured the interest of young adults and teenagers across the Atlantic.“One of our favorite seasons at TNS is upon us, and to celebrate, we're launching a U.S. collection featuring outfits inspired by the latest trends and infused with our Latin culture. These pieces capture the magic of this season when we want everyone to celebrate with family and friends, always bringing their style to every event and celebration,” said Paola Toro, Marketing Director at TNS.The new collection is inspired by five main themes: Glam Nights, a sophisticated mix of lace, animal prints and furry textures, perfect for evening occasions. Artisan, defined as garments that highlight fabrics, embroidery and craft techniques, celebrating craftsmanship and manual work. Romantic Resort, which includes feminine and summery designs in linen with romantic prints, ideal for seasonal getaways. Eclectic, A trendy proposal with rugby sweatshirts, polo-style collars and superimposed layers, designed for those who love the modern and dynamic style. And lastly, Double Denim, Looks that explore the possibilities of denim in all its splendor, perfect for those looking for a complete look.This new store and collection reflect TNS's commitment to delivering fresh, high-quality youth fashion in the United States. Since opening its first Florida store in Dadeland Mall, TNS has gained popularity for its innovative approach and pieces adaptable to any occasion, setting fashion trends with a unique Colombian touch.The entire new TNS collection will be available both online at and on our three flag stores at Dadeland Mall, Sawgrass Mall, and the brand new store at Brickell City Center.About TNSFounded in Colombia, TNS is a youth fashion brand that combines the latest trends with high quality and a unique style. With sustained growth in the United States, TNS continues to captivate a young, diverse audience that values versatile and accessible fashion.

For more Information:

FLIC MEDIA

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.