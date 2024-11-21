Construction Worker Safety Market Expected To Reach USD 7.8 Billion, CAGR Of 10.1% From 2023 To 2032.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Rising investments by and private firms drive growth, while high costs and limited expertise pose challenges. Smart PPE growth opportunities.

WASHINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global construction worker safety market has experienced substantial growth over the past decade, primarily driven by the expansion of the construction and infrastructure sectors. This surge in construction activity has directly boosted the demand for safety equipment designed to protect workers on site. Europe holds the largest market share due to advancements in automation and innovation across various industries in the region. Meanwhile, LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa) is the fastest-growing region, fueled by rapid industrialization and urbanization in developing countries.According to a recent report by Allied Market Research, titled "Construction Worker Safety Market" , the market was valued at $3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $7.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2023 to 2032.Download PDF Sample Copy:Construction worker safety equipment includes harnesses, personal protective equipment (PPE), and other devices specifically designed to protect workers from hazards at construction sites. Increased investments in employee safety are expected to open up new growth opportunities for leading market players. Furthermore, many key players are adopting acquisition strategies to expand their businesses.For example, in March 2021, 3M's Personal Safety Division partnered with Cority. The collaboration introduced 3M's Connected Safety, an Internet of Things (IoT) platform that combines physical products and digital tools to enhance worker safety, automate safety processes, and streamline compliance workflows. Over the next few years, growing public awareness of the benefits of construction worker safety solutions is expected to further fuel market expansion.Moreover, the importance of construction worker safety has risen significantly, with companies recognizing that a proactive approach to injury prevention reflects a commitment to their employees' well-being. The National Institute for Occupational Health (NIOSH) has promoted the Total Worker Health concept, leading to a broader focus on overall employee well-being beyond just physical health. The nature of construction work-such as working at heights, operating machinery, and exposure to hazardous environments-has spurred the demand for safety products.Full Report With TOC:In addition, construction workers face various health risks that could compromise their well-being. Increased awareness of health, safety, and wellness practices can significantly reduce these risks. However, the constantly evolving nature of construction sites means safety specialists must perform a wide range of tasks, making it challenging to find qualified personnel. The installation of safety systems is crucial for protecting workers and equipment during emergencies, but the high costs associated with safety equipment, implementation, and maintenance present significant financial challenges.The COVID-19 pandemic temporarily disrupted global logistics and manufacturing, which in turn affected the supply chain and hindered market growth. However, with the relaxation of business restrictions, the market is expected to recover.The introduction of smart PPE, which incorporates Bluetooth connectivity to deliver real-time safety data, is a key development driving the market forward. Additionally, advancements in automotive technology, particularly in the development of automated driving systems, contribute to improving safety standards on construction sites. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration notes that automobile accidents cost the economy billions of dollars annually, underscoring the importance of research and development in vehicle safety, which also impacts construction site equipment like trucks and containers.The construction worker safety market is segmented by type, construction type, application, and region. By type, the market includes personal protective equipment, fall protection equipment, and safe access equipment. By construction type, it is divided into residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. By application, the market is categorized into worker body safety and workplace safety.Geographically, the market analysis spans North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).Purchase EnquiryCompetition AnalysisKey players in the construction worker safety market include Ansell Ltd., DuPont, ESC Safety Consultants, Hilti, Honeywell International Inc., 3M Company, Mallcom Limited, MSA, Radians, Inc., and Rock Fall Ltd.Key FindingsThe report highlights emerging trends and dynamics in the global construction worker safety market.Personal protective equipment dominated the market by type in 2022.Residential construction was the largest segment by construction type in 2022.The worker body safety segment generated the highest revenue by application in 2022.Europe led the market in 2022, with LAMEA expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ 1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.