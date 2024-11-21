Business Jet Market 2024 Updates : Competitive Analysis And Industry Forecast At A CAGR Of 4.5% From 2023 To 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The global business jet is expanding rapidly due to an introduction of new programs on private aircraft and a rise in the number of air travelers

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research has recently published a report, titled, "Business Jet Market by Type (Very Light Jets, Light Jets, Medium Jets, Heavy Jets), by Category (New, Pre-owned): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". As per the report, the global market size for business jets is estimated to grab $41.4 billion by 2032. The industry has garnered $26.8 billion in 2022 and would cite the fastest growth with 4.5% CAGR during the forecast period of 2023 to 2032.Download Sample Pages -Factors influencing the growth of the market:The global business jet market is expanding rapidly due to an introduction of new programs on private aircraft and a rise in the number of air travelers. However, the high initial cost of buying a private jet restrains the market growth. Nevertheless, technological advancements have led to more fuel-based engines and the evolution of lightweight materials are estimated to offer remunerative growth opportunities in the future.Segments coveredType, Category, and RegionDriversIncreased demand for business aviationThe arrival of hybrid-electric airplane propulsion technologyOpportunitiesCabin layout and entertainment system advancements can improve flying comfortHigh-speed internet connectivity and innovative communication tools onboard let passengers to stay connected during flights, making business travel more efficientRestraintsHigh costs and less accommodation compared to passenger jetsThe heavy jets segment to dominate the market by 2032Based on type, the heavy jets segment held the highest market share of nearly one-third of the global business jet market in 2022 and is projected to lead the trail from 2023 to 2032. Heavy jets may travel at high speeds across the world. They are gaining momentum as the highest range private jets with huge cabins that provide great comfort.Procure Complete Research Report (PDF with Qualitative and Quotative Data, Insights, Statistics, Tables, Charts, Figures) -Pre-owned segment to grab the lion's share by 2032By category, the pre-owned segment was the largest revenue contributor in 2022, held the highest share of more than half of the global business jet market and is estimated to rule the roost from 2023 to 2032. This is because the pre-owned jets are extremely popular owing to their low cost, hence individuals can benefit from private jet journeys without any large initial investment. Additionally, while comparing with new business jets, pre-owned jets provide a rapid acquisition procedure.North America region to experience the significant growth during the forecast periodThe regional analysis in the report indicates that the North America region grabbed the highest share of nearly half of the global business jet market in 2022 and is estimated to lead the supremacy in terms of revenue from 2023 to 2032. The growth is attributed to the constant R & D activities in the U.S. in the sector of Noice-cancelling devices. Additionally, technological advancements in eVTOL (electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing) aircraft may enhance urban transportation by improving travel duration.Key market players:Honda Aircraft Company, LLCBombardier Inc.Dassault AviationPilatus Aircraft Ltd.Gulfstream Aerospace CorporationTextron Aviation Inc.Cirrus Aircraft, LLCAirbusThe Boeing CompanyEmbraerInterested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ +1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.