Sri Lanka Hopes To Sign New IMF Staff-Level Agreement: President
Date
11/21/2024 7:00:14 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Colombo, Nov 21 (IANS) Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said on Thursday that the government hopes to sign a new staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) by November 23.
Delivering the new government's policy statement at the commencement of the 10th Parliament, Dissanayake said breaking away from the IMF agreement is not an option for the country, Xinhua news agency reported.
The President said that there was a delay in the third review, initially scheduled for September, owing to the recent elections.
He said that soon after the November 14 parliamentary election, the IMF resumed discussions with the government and they are hopeful of finalising the staff-level agreement within this week.
MENAFN21112024000231011071ID1108910414
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.