Powerful ‘bomb cyclone’ in northwest US cause widespread disruption

(MENAFN) A powerful "bomb cyclone" has caused widespread disruption across northwestern US states, leaving more than 500,000 households without power due to dangerous winds and heavy rainfall. Puget Sound Energy reported 314,000 customers affected, while Snohomish PUD and Seattle City Light recorded outages of 119,000 and 105,000, respectively. Winds gusting over 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) toppled trees and damaged power lines, further exacerbating the situation. Local confirmed at least one fatality linked to the extreme weather.



The US National Weather Service (NWS) issued warnings for "life-threatening flooding" in northern California and southwest Oregon, forecasting the worst of the atmospheric river’s intensity to peak on Thursday. Bellevue Fire Department reported numerous trees falling across the city, many of which hit homes. The department urged residents to seek shelter on lower floors and stay away from windows to avoid further harm. Washington’s Emergency Management Division also warned about the risks of carbon monoxide poisoning from improper generator use, as many households were left without power.



As the storm continues to cause havoc, NWS Seattle reported disruptions to its National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather radio transmissions due to ongoing power issues. The NWS also advised residents to stay off the roads until the strong winds subside. The cyclone’s impact has been severe, with trees falling, roads becoming impassable, and widespread power outages throughout the affected regions.



A bomb cyclone, or bombogenesis, is a meteorological phenomenon that occurs when a midlatitude cyclone undergoes rapid intensification, strengthening significantly within a 24-hour period. This rapid intensification is one of the reasons why bomb cyclones can bring such severe weather, including powerful winds, torrential rainfall, and extreme flooding.

