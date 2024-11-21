Jailed Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai testifies in ‘foreign collision’ trial

(MENAFN) Jailed Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai testified on Wednesday in a “foreign collision” trial, marking his first public appearance in court since his arrest nearly four years ago. Lai, 76, appeared before the West Kowloon Court, where heightened security was observed, especially given that one of the co-founders of the now-defunct Apple Daily, which Lai had led, was present to observe the proceedings. During his testimony, Lai denied allegations that he had used "powerful friends" to influence US foreign policy against Hong Kong, as reported by the South China Morning Post.



Lai is facing serious charges, including two counts of colluding with foreign forces and one charge of sedition, all linked to his activities in Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement. He has pleaded not guilty to these charges. If convicted, Lai could face a life sentence, underscoring the gravity of the charges against him. His trial, which began in December 2023, is expected to continue over the next three weeks, with his defense team preparing to cross-examine him and challenge the prosecution's case.



Lai has been incarcerated at Hong Kong’s maximum-security Stanley Prison and the Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre since his arrest in December 2020. His detention followed months of anti-government protests in Hong Kong in 2019, which led to the imposition of China’s controversial national security law in the region. Lai's case is one of the first high-profile cases under this law, which criminalizes actions perceived as undermining China’s authority in Hong Kong.



Lai’s appearance in court comes just days after Hong Kong convicted 45 opposition activists for subversion under the same national security law, highlighting the ongoing crackdown on political dissent in the region.

