PDD Holdings Announces Third Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

Total revenues in the quarter were RMB99,354.4 million (US$1 14,157.9 million), an increase of 44% from RMB68,840.4 million in the same quarter of 2023.

Operating in the quarter was RMB24,292.5 million (US$3,461.6 million), an increase of 46% from RMB16,656.0 million in the same quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP 2 operating profit in the quarter was RMB26,770.5 million (US$3,814.8 million), an increase of 48% from RMB18,125.8 million in the same quarter of 2023.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the quarter was RMB24,980.7 million (US$3,559.7 million), an increase of 61% from RMB15,537.1 million in the same quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the quarter was RMB27,458.7 million (US$3,912.8 million), an increase of 61% from RMB17,027.1 million in the same quarter of 2023.



“Over the past quarter, our focus remained on driving the high-quality development of the platforms,” said Mr. Lei Chen, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of PDD Holdings.“We are committed to investing consistently and patiently in our platform ecosystem to deliver impactful results over the long run.”

“In the third quarter, we stepped up the investments in our platform ecosystem through merchant support policies and trust and safety updates,” said Mr. Jiazhen Zhao, Executive Director and Co-Chief Executive Officer of PDD Holdings.“High-quality merchants are encouraged to further strengthen their product and service offerings, thereby fostering a virtuous cycle.”

“Our topline growth further moderated quarter-on-quarter amid intensified competition and ongoing external challenges,” said Ms. Jun Liu, VP of Finance of PDD Holdings.“In our pursuit of high-quality development, we will continue to invest resolutely in building a healthy and sustainable ecosystem, which will be reflected in our results.”

___________________

1 This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi (“RMB”) amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, the translation of RMB into US$ has been made at RMB7.0176 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 30, 2024 as set forth in the H.10 Statistical Release of the Federal Reserve Board.

2 The Company's non-GAAP financial measures exclude share-based compensation expenses, fair value change of certain investments, and interest expenses related to the convertible bonds' amortization to face value. See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures” set forth at the end of this press release.

Third Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB99,354.4 million (US$14,157.9 million), an increase of 44% from RMB68,840.4 million in the same quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to the increase in revenues from online marketing services and transaction services.

Revenues from online marketing services and others were RMB49,351.0 million (US$7,032.5 million), an increase of 24% from RMB39,687.7 million in the same quarter of 2023.

Revenues from transaction services were RMB50,003.4 million (US$7,125.4 million), an increase of 72% from RMB29,152.7 million in the same quarter of 2023.



Total costs of revenues were RMB39,709.2 million (US$5,658.5 million), an increase of 48% from RMB26,830.2 million in the same quarter of 2023. The increase mainly came from the increased fulfilment fees and payment processing fees.

Total operating expenses were RMB35,352.7 million (US$5,037.7 million), an increase of 39% from RMB25,354.1 million in the same quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to the increase in sales and marketing expenses.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB30,483.8 million (US$4,343.9 million), an increase of 40% from RMB21,748.5 million in the same quarter of 2023, mainly due to the increased spending in promotion and advertising activities.

General and administrative expenses were RMB1,805.6 million (US$257.3 million), an increase of 138% from RMB758.3 million in the same quarter of 2023, primarily due to the increase in staff related costs.

Research and development expenses were RMB3,063.4 million (US$436.5 million), compared with RMB2,847.3 million in the same quarter of 2023.



Operating profit in the quarter was RMB24,292.5 million (US$3,461.6 million), an increase of 46% from RMB16,656.0 million in the same quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP operating profit in the quarter was RMB26,770.5 million (US$3,814.8 million), an increase of 48% from RMB18,125.8 million in the same quarter of 2023.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the quarter was RMB24,980.7 million (US$3,559.7 million), an increase of 61% from RMB15,537.1 million in the same quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the quarter was RMB27,458.7 million (US$3,912.8 million), an increase of 61% from RMB17,027.1 million in the same quarter of 2023.

Basic earnings per ADS was RMB18.02 (US$2.57) and diluted earnings per ADS was RMB16.91 (US$2.41), compared with basic earnings per ADS of RMB11.38 and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB10.60 in the same quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was RMB18.59 (US$2.65), compared with RMB11.61 in the same quarter of 2023.

Net cash generated from operating activities was RMB27,522.3 million (US$3,921.9 million), compared with RMB32,537.9 million in the same quarter of 2023.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were RMB308.5 billion (US$44.0 billion) as of September 30, 2024, compared with RMB217.2 billion as of December 31, 2023.

Other non-current assets were RMB74.0 billion (US$10.5 billion) as of September 30, 2024, compared with RMB48.0 billion as of December 31, 2023, which mainly included time deposits, held-to-maturity debt securities, and available-for-sale debt securities.

Conference Call

The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:30 AM ET on November 21, 2024 (12:30 PM IST and 8:30 PM HKT on the same day).

The conference call will be webcast live at . The webcast will be available for replay at the same website following the conclusion of the call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP operating profit, non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ordinary share, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS, as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). The Company's non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of share-based compensation expenses, fair value change of certain investments, and interest expenses related to the convertible bonds' amortization to face value.

The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, fair value change of certain investments, and interest expenses related to the convertible bonds' amortization to face value, which are non-cash charges. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures may provide further information about the Company's results of operations, and enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past performance and future prospects.

The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. These non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect the Company's operations and do not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. The Company encourages you to review the Company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures” set forth at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statements

About PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. PDD Holdings aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from the increased productivity and new opportunities.