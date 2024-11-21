Data Analytics In Insurance Strategic Intelligence Report 2024: Stay Competitive As New Innovations And Insurance Models Begin To Enter The Market
Date
11/21/2024 6:46:04 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Data Analytics in Insurance" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an in-depth analysis of data analytics in the insurance market. It identifies key players within the industry and discusses what they have done well to set themselves apart. It also analyzes the investment that has gone into the theme within the insurance industry in recent years.
Big data is a key theme within the insurance industry. It is a facilitator theme and is central to the advancement of themes such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence, and cyber insurance, among others. Insurers hold vast amounts of data on consumers, businesses, and claims. The key is to utilize what they have collected into actionable and valuable insights. Those that have been able to do so the best have had the most success in reducing claims and saving themselves and customers money. The potential for growth in this theme is endless as the world constantly becomes more connected, with more IoT devices collecting data in real-time.
Scope
The four main types of data analytics are descriptive, diagnostic, predictive, and prescriptive. In 2024, investment into data analytics in the insurance industry had recorded growth of 220% just by the end of September. The analyst's 2023 UK Insurance Consumer Survey found that of those who did not have any form of telematics motor insurance policy, 51.2% would be interested in getting one if they could save on their premiums.
Reasons to Buy
Benchmark yourself against the rest of the market. Ensure you remain competitive as new innovations and insurance models begin to enter the market. Understand the impact that the use of big data is having on the insurance industry.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary Players Technology Briefing Trends Technology trends Macroeconomic trends Regulatory trends Industry Analysis Data analytics in insurance use cases Timeline Signals Patent trends Company filing trends Hiring trends News trends Value Chain Data analytics Insurance Value Chain Companies Public companies Private companies Sector Scorecards Non-life insurance sector scorecard
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN21112024004107003653ID1108910388
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.