Data Analytics In Insurance Strategic Intelligence Report 2024: Stay Competitive As New Innovations And Insurance Models Begin To Enter The Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Data Analytics in Insurance" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of data analytics in the insurance market. It identifies key players within the and discusses what they have done well to set themselves apart. It also analyzes the that has gone into the theme within the insurance industry in recent years.

Big data is a key theme within the insurance industry. It is a facilitator theme and is central to the advancement of themes such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence, and cyber insurance, among others. Insurers hold vast amounts of data on consumers, businesses, and claims. The key is to utilize what they have collected into actionable and valuable insights. Those that have been able to do so the best have had the most success in reducing claims and saving themselves and customers money. The potential for growth in this theme is endless as the world constantly becomes more connected, with more IoT devices collecting data in real-time.

Scope



The four main types of data analytics are descriptive, diagnostic, predictive, and prescriptive.

In 2024, investment into data analytics in the insurance industry had recorded growth of 220% just by the end of September. The analyst's 2023 UK Insurance Consumer Survey found that of those who did not have any form of telematics motor insurance policy, 51.2% would be interested in getting one if they could save on their premiums.

Reasons to Buy



Benchmark yourself against the rest of the market.

Ensure you remain competitive as new innovations and insurance models begin to enter the market. Understand the impact that the use of big data is having on the insurance industry.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Players

Technology Briefing

Trends

Technology trends

Macroeconomic trends

Regulatory trends

Industry Analysis

Data analytics in insurance use cases

Timeline

Signals

Patent trends

Company filing trends

Hiring trends

News trends

Value Chain

Data analytics

Insurance Value Chain

Companies

Public companies

Private companies

Sector Scorecards Non-life insurance sector scorecard

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900