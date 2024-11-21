Real Matters Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) (all amounts are expressed in millions of U.S. dollars, excluding per share amounts and unless otherwise stated) TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Matters (TSX: REAL) (“Real Matters” or the“Company”), a leading management services for the mortgage and insurance industries, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2024. “Consolidated revenue increased 8% year-over-year to $45.6 million in the fourth quarter, and we posted positive Adjusted EBITDA(A) of $0.6 million. U.S. Title Net Revenue(A) increased 30% sequentially on stronger market volumes and market share increases. This growth in Net Revenue(A) coupled with disciplined cost management allowed us to convert 100% of the increase to Adjusted EBITDA(A),” said Real Matters Chief Executive Officer Brian Lang.“We launched six lenders in the fourth quarter, three of which were new U.S. Title clients, including one Tier 2 lender. Increases in our market share with our clients continue to underpin our performance, offsetting some of the impact of variable mortgage market conditions.” “Looking back at our fiscal 2024 performance, we delivered Adjusted EBITDA(A) of $1.9 million – a significant improvement from a loss of $2.4 million in fiscal 2023, as we continued to prudently manage our cost base throughout the year in line with the variability in mortgage origination volumes. We grew our market share with our clients across all three segments, launched a total of 16 clients and four new channels during the year, delivering consolidated revenue growth of 5% in a record-low market. Net Revenue(A) was up 8% from fiscal 2023 and we improved Net Revenue(A) margins in all three segments,” added Lang. “Heading into fiscal 2025, we are optimistic about the potential for growth as pent-up demand continues to build. Today, there are eight million outstanding mortgages with interest rates above 6% which represents a significant pool of potential refinance candidates. According to our Future Plans of Homeowners Survey, 40% of future buyers plan to buy a primary home when rates decline. These tailwinds, coupled with our market leadership in appraisal and the significant potential for expanding our U.S. Title business, position us well for growth. We continue to maintain a readiness posture to flex the business based on market dynamics and lender positioning. As we drive more transaction volumes on our platform, we expect to expand our margins and profitability in line with our long-term operating model,” concluded Lang. Q4 2024 Highlights

Consolidated revenues of $45.6 million, up 8% year-over-year

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA(A) of $0.6 million and net loss of $0.2 million

Year-over-year market share gains with 3 of our top U.S. Appraisal clients

Year-over-year market share gains with Tier 1 lender and launched 3 new clients in U.S. Title Launched 3 new clients in Canada and one new channel

Fiscal 2024 Highlights

Consolidated revenues of $172.7 million, up 5% year-over-year

U.S. Appraisal Net Revenue(A) margin of 27.6% - in our target operating model range

Positive consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $1.9 million up from $(2.4) million in fiscal 2023

Positive consolidated net income in fiscal 2024, up from a loss of $6.2 million in fiscal 2023

Year-over-year market share gains in all three segments

Launched 2 new lenders, 1 new channel in U.S. Appraisal

Launched 7 new lenders and 1 new channel in U.S. Title

Launched 7 new clients in Canada and 2 new channels in Canada Cash and cash equivalents of $49.1 million and no outstanding debt



Financial and Operational Summary

Quarter ended

Year ended

% 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 % Change1 2024 2023 Change1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Quarter

over

Quarter Year

over

Year September

30 September

30 Year

over

Year Consolidated Revenue $ 45.6 $ 49.5 $ 42.2 $ 35.4 $ 42.2 -8 % 8 % $ 172.7 $ 163.9 5 % Net Revenue(A) $ 12.0 $ 13.1 $ 11.5 $ 9.7 $ 11.2 -9 % 8 % $ 46.4 $ 43.0 8 % Adjusted EBITDA(A) $ 0.6 $ 1.7 $ 0.7 $ (1.1 ) $ 0.6 -66 % -6 % $ 1.9 $ (2.4 ) 178 % Net (loss) income $ (0.2 ) $ 1.7 $ 2.1 $ (3.6 ) $ 1.6 -109 % -110 % $ - $ (6.2 ) 100 % Net income (loss) per diluted share $ 0.00 $ 0.02 $ 0.03 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.02 -100 % -100 % $ 0.00 $ (0.08 ) 100 % Adjusted Net income (loss)(A) $ 0.9 $ 1.7 $ 1.3 $ (1.2 ) $ 0.8 -45 % 13 % $ 2.7 $ (2.2 ) 223 % Adjusted Net income (loss)(A) per diluted share $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.01 -50 % 0 % $ 0.04 $ (0.03 ) 233 % U.S. Appraisal segment Revenue $ 33.8 $ 37.5 $ 32.6 $ 26.8 $ 31.2 -10 % 8 % $ 130.7 $ 120.8 8 % Net Revenue(A) $ 9.0 $ 10.3 $ 9.2 $ 7.5 $ 8.6 -13 % 6 % $ 36.1 $ 33.1 9 % Net Revenue(A) margin 26.7 % 27.6 % 28.3 % 27.9 % 27.5 % 27.6 % 27.4 % Adjusted EBITDA(A) $ 4.1 $ 5.5 $ 4.4 $ 2.7 $ 3.9 -26 % 4 % $ 16.7 $ 14.1 18 % Adjusted EBITDA(A) margin 45.2 % 53.2 % 47.9 % 35.8 % 46.0 % 46.2 % 42.8 % U.S. Title segment Revenue $ 2.4 $ 2.1 $ 2.0 $ 2.0 $ 2.3 14 % 4 % $ 8.6 $ 9.6 -9 % Net Revenue(A) $ 1.2 $ 0.9 $ 0.9 $ 1.0 $ 1.0 30 % 15 % $ 4.0 $ 3.9 3 % Net Revenue(A) margin 49.8 % 43.6 % 44.0 % 47.3 % 45.0 % 46.3 % 40.6 % Adjusted EBITDA(A) $ (1.6 ) $ (1.9 ) $ (1.7 ) $ (1.6 ) $ (1.6 ) 18 % -1 % $ (6.8 ) $ (8.3 ) 18 % Adjusted EBITDA(A) margin -131.4 % -209.8 % -184.8 % -167.9 % -150.4 % -170.4 % -215.6 % Canadian segment Revenue $ 9.4 $ 9.9 $ 7.6 $ 6.6 $ 8.7 -5 % 8 % $ 33.4 $ 33.5 0 % Net Revenue(A) $ 1.8 $ 1.9 $ 1.4 $ 1.2 $ 1.6 -5 % 14 % $ 6.3 $ 6.0 5 % Net Revenue(A) margin 18.9 % 19.0 % 18.9 % 18.8 % 17.9 % 18.9 % 18.0 % Adjusted EBITDA(A) $ 1.2 $ 1.3 $ 0.9 $ 0.7 $ 1.2 -7 % 6 % $ 4.1 $ 4.2 -4 % Adjusted EBITDA(A) margin 67.7 % 69.3 % 62.3 % 56.8 % 72.9 % 64.8 % 70.5 % Corporate segment Adjusted EBITDA(A) $ (3.1 ) $ (3.2 ) $ (2.9 ) $ (2.9 ) $ (2.9 ) 2 % -8 % $ (12.1 ) $ (12.4 ) 3 %



Note 1 – Percentage change is calculated based on figures disclosed in our MD&A which are rounded to the nearest thousands of dollars.



(A) Non-GAAP Measures

The non-GAAP measures used in this news release, including Net Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. These non-GAAP measures are more fully defined and discussed in the Company's MD&A for the three months and year ended September 30, 2024 under the heading“Non-GAAP measures”, which is incorporated by reference in this Press Release and available on SEDAR+ at .

Real Matters financial results for the three months and year ended September 30, 2024 are included in the annual audited consolidated financial statements and the accompanying MD&A, each of which are available on SEDAR+ at . In addition, supplemental information is available on our website at .

Net Revenue represents the difference between revenues and transaction costs. Net Revenue margin is calculated as Net Revenue divided by Revenues. The reconciling items between net income or loss and Net Revenue were as follows:

Quarter ended

Year ended

Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 September

30, 2024

September

30, 2023 Net (loss) income $ (0.2 ) $ 1.7 $ 2.1 $ (3.6 ) $ 1.6 $ - $ (6.2 ) Operating expenses 12.6 11.8 11.2 11.6 10.9 47.3 46.8 Amortization 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.9 3.2 3.9 Restructuring expenses - - - - - - 1.7 Interest expense 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.3 0.3 Interest income (0.5 ) (0.5 ) (0.4 ) (0.4 ) (0.3 ) (1.8 ) (0.8 ) Net foreign exchange loss (gain) 1.3 (0.9 ) (2.2 ) 2.0 (1.8 ) 0.2 1.0 (Gain) loss on fair value of derivatives (1.9 ) (0.1 ) 0.1 (0.2 ) (0.1 ) (2.0 ) (0.8 ) Income tax (recovery) expense (0.2 ) 0.2 (0.2 ) (0.6 ) (0.1 ) (0.8 ) (2.9 ) Net Revenue $ 12.0 $ 13.1 $ 11.5 $ 9.7 $ 11.2 $ 46.4 $ 43.0



Adjusted EBITDA represents net income or loss before stock-based compensation expense, amortization, restructuring expenses, interest expense, interest income, net foreign exchange gain or loss, gain or loss on fair value of derivatives and income tax expense or recovery. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Net Revenue. The reconciling items between net income or loss and Adjusted EBITDA were as follows:

Quarter ended

Year ended

Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 September

30, 2024

September

30, 2023 Net (loss) income $ (0.2 ) $ 1.7 $ 2.1 $ (3.6 ) $ 1.6 $ - $ (6.2 ) Stock-based compensation expense 1.2 0.4 0.4 0.8 0.3 2.8 1.4 Amortization 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.9 3.2 3.9 Restructuring expenses - - - - - - 1.7 Interest expense 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.3 0.3 Interest income (0.5 ) (0.5 ) (0.4 ) (0.4 ) (0.3 ) (1.8 ) (0.8 ) Net foreign exchange loss (gain) 1.3 (0.9 ) (2.2 ) 2.0 (1.8 ) 0.2 1.0 (Gain) loss on fair value of derivatives (1.9 ) (0.1 ) 0.1 (0.2 ) (0.1 ) (2.0 ) (0.8 ) Income tax (recovery) expense (0.2 ) 0.2 (0.2 ) (0.6 ) (0.1 ) (0.8 ) (2.9 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 0.6 $ 1.7 $ 0.7 $ (1.1 ) $ 0.6 $ 1.9 $ (2.4 )



The reconciling items between net income or loss and Adjusted Net Income or Loss were as follows:

Quarter ended

Year ended

Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 September

30, 2024

September

30, 2023 Net (loss) income $ (0.2 ) $ 1.7 $ 2.1 $ (3.6 ) $ 1.6 $ - $ (6.2 ) Stock-based compensation expense 1.2 0.4 0.4 0.8 0.3 2.8 1.4 Amortization of intangibles 0.5 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.4 1.6 1.6 Restructuring expenses - - - - - - 1.7 Net foreign exchange loss (gain) 1.3 (0.9 ) (2.2 ) 2.0 (1.8 ) 0.2 1.0 (Gain) loss on fair value of derivatives (1.9 ) (0.1 ) 0.1 (0.2 ) (0.1 ) (2.0 ) (0.8 ) Related tax effects - 0.2 0.5 (0.6 ) 0.4 0.1 (0.9 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 0.9 $ 1.7 $ 1.3 $ (1.2 ) $ 0.8 $ 2.7 $ (2.2 )





