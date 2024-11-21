Passwordless Authentication Market Trends, Drivers, And Future Outlook 2024

(MENAFN- Straits Research)
Introduction
Passwordless authentication is a security method that allows users to access systems and services without needing to enter traditional passwords. Instead, it relies on alternative methods such as biometric identification (e.g., fingerprint or facial recognition), multi-factor authentication (MFA), and FIDO (Fast Identity Online)-based protocols, which use cryptographic keys and other advanced technologies for secure access. This innovative approach eliminates the vulnerabilities associated with password-based authentication, such as password theft or phishing attacks. By offering stronger user security, passwordless authentication is transforming the way organizations protect digital resources.
Market Dynamics
Increasing cybersecurity threats drive the global market
The growing frequency and complexity of cybersecurity threats are driving organizations to adopt passwordless authentication solutions as part of their efforts to enhance security. With cybercriminals utilizing increasingly sophisticated methods like ransomware, phishing, and identity-based attacks, organizations are seeking more secure alternatives to traditional password systems.
For instance, ransomware was responsible for almost one-third of global breaches, with credential theft becoming one of the primary causes. On average, these breaches remain undetected for around 150 days. This underscores the urgent need for more robust authentication methods, such as passwordless solutions, to prevent prolonged security gaps and reduce the risk of unauthorized system access.
Remote workforce expansion creates tremendous opportunities
The rapid rise of remote work has created a significant opportunity for the global passwordless authentication market. As businesses transition to distributed work environments, securing access to sensitive systems and data has become a major challenge. Traditional password-based methods are particularly vulnerable in remote settings, increasing the risks of password sharing and theft.
By implementing passwordless technology, organizations can bolster their cybersecurity efforts, ensuring seamless business operations while protecting sensitive information. For instance, a report from LastPass shows that 92% of organizations are either already using or planning to adopt passwordless solutions, reflecting the growing awareness of their effectiveness in securing mobile and remote workforces.
This shift represents a considerable market opportunity as companies prioritize stronger authentication methods to secure their operations and meet the evolving needs of remote work.
Regional Analysis
North America continues to lead the global passwordless authentication market, driven by a growing demand for advanced security solutions in response to rising cybersecurity threats. The region has seen a significant surge in cyberattacks, including credential theft, phishing, and identity-based breaches. This has prompted organizations to look for alternatives to traditional password-based systems to enhance security and streamline user experience.
In sectors such as finance, healthcare, and government, North American companies are increasingly adopting passwordless solutions to meet the need for stronger security protocols and seamless user authentication. The region's robust regulatory framework, including strict data protection laws, further accelerates the transition to passwordless technologies, ensuring both compliance and enhanced security for businesses and consumers alike.
Key Highlights
The global passwordless authentication market size was worth USD 18.36 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 21.81 billion in 2025 to reach USD 86.35 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 18.77% during the forecast period (2025-2033).
Based on Components, the global market is divided into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment dominated the market with the largest market revenue.
Based on Product Type, the global market is divided into fingerprint authentication, palm print recognition, iris recognition, face recognition, voice recognition, smart cards, and others. The fingerprint authentication segment dominated the market with the largest market revenue.
Based on Authentication Type, the global market is divided into single-factor authentication and multi-factor authentication. The MFA segment dominated the market with the largest market revenue.
Based on Portability, the global market is divided into fixed and mobile. The mobile segment dominated the market with the largest market revenue.
Based on End-User, the global market is divided into IT & Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Aerospace & Defence, BFSI, Healthcare, Government, and Others. The BFSI segment dominated the market with the largest market revenue.
North America is the most dominant region in the global market.
Competitive Players
HID Global Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Google LLC
IBM Corporation
Fujitsu Limited
NEC Corporation
Okta, Inc.
Thales Group
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Secret Double Octopus
Beyond Identity, Inc.
Dou Security
CyberArk Software Ltd.
SecurEnvoy Ltd.
Safran
Recent Developments
In October 2024 , Center Identity announced the launch of its patented passwordless authentication solution designed specifically for businesses. This innovative system aims to streamline user access while enhancing security by eliminating traditional passwords, which are often vulnerable to breaches.
Segmentation
By Component
Hardware
Software
Services
By Product Type
Fingerprint Authentication
Palm Print Recognition
Iris Recognition
Face Recognition
Voice Recognition
Smart Card
Others
By Authentication Type
Single-factor Authentication
Multi-factor Authentication
By Portability
Fixed
Mobile
By End-User
IT & Telecom
Retail
Transportation & Logistics
Aerospace & Defence
BFSI
Healthcare
Government
Others
By Regions
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
The Middle East and Africa
