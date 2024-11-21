(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Chatham County is more susceptible to the adverse impacts of natural disasters than 99% of the country, according to the Emergency Management Agency

WASHINGTON, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Red Cross has expanded its Community Adaptation Program (CAP) into Chatham County, Georgia, with support from a generous $1 million gift from the Atlanta Light Foundation. A first for the state, CAP will partner with trusted, local organizations specializing in health, hunger and housing to enhance resources for families struggling with pre-existing social inequities.

On Nov. 19, the Atlanta Gas Light Foundation announced a $1M donation to the American Red Cross Community Adaptation Program. Pictured from left: Serena Levy, President of Southern Company Gas Foundation; Alicia Doherty, Red Cross Georgia Region Chief Executive Officer; Pedro Cherry, President and CEO of Atlanta Gas Light and Chattanooga Gas; Alex Taylor, Red Cross Community Adaptation Program Manager, Chatham County; and Maria Center, Executive Director of the Red Cross of Southeast Georgia.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency's National Risk Index has identified Chatham County as more at risk of the adverse impacts of natural disasters than 99% of all U.S. counties, making it a prime candidate for this new initiative. Working on the front lines to respond to frequent and intense disasters, the Red Cross sees firsthand how chronic physical and mental health conditions, food insecurity and the availability of safe and affordable housing are worsened by these events. CAP is a multi-year effort designed to increase support for socially and geographically vulnerable communities while reducing disaster-caused displacement.

"Stronger and more frequent disasters are repeatedly striking communities across the country, creating incredible suffering for families," said Cliff Holtz, president and CEO of the American Red Cross. "Last month, I visited some of the communities hit hardest by recent disasters that will need support today, tomorrow and in the many months ahead. We are grateful for Atlanta Gas Light Foundation's generosity and partnership as we work to expand the capacity of entire communities and adapt to help people in times of dire need."

"The Atlanta Gas Light Foundation is committed to supporting those who are transforming lives by addressing the complex challenges facing Georgia's communities with revolutionary vision. The Community Adaptation Program is such an initiative because it combines long-term vision with local experts and community leaders to identify solutions that are targeted to meet the local community needs," said Pedro Cherry, president and CEO of Atlanta Gas Light and Chattanooga Gas. "We are proud to champion efforts that drive meaningful and sustainable change across Georgia."

CAP will build the capacity, capability and business continuity of Chatham County nonprofit organizations to help increase community resilience and lessen the impact of disaster-caused displacement on the most vulnerable in this area. In turn, CAP partners will commit to working with the Red Cross before, during and after disasters to help mitigate disaster-caused poverty.

Through these partnerships, the Red Cross will help strengthen the resilience of the entire frontline community.

At the end of the organization's most recent fiscal year, the Red Cross Community Adaptation Program was operating in 17 other counties across the country, with more than 200 hyperlocal partners and over $10 million in funds committed for hundreds of different resilience projects. The Red Cross estimates that this support has helped hyper-local partners serve some 100,000 households, impacting about 300,000 people.

Building on lessons learned from the initial CAP communities, the Red Cross plans to expand to additional counties and parishes over the next several years. More importantly, the Red Cross is taking relevant learnings and integrating them across its entire disaster program.

