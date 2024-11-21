Blackwell 3D Announces Filing Of Form 10 Registration Statement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackwell 3D Corp. (OTC: BDCC) (“Blackwell 3D” or the“Company”), an innovative 3D house printing company, is pleased to announce that it has officially filed its Form 10 Registration Statement to register its common stock with the Securities & Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

The filing of the Form 10 Registration Statement represents a pivotal step in BDCC's journey to becoming a fully reporting company under SEC regulations. This process involves a review and comment period, during which the SEC provides feedback on the filing to ensure compliance with regulatory standards. Once the Form 10 becomes effective-expected 60 days after filing-the Company will transition from being an alternative reporter with OTC Markets to filing exclusively with the SEC, signaling its commitment to adhering to the highest regulatory standards.

“This filing reflects our dedication to adhering to the highest standards of corporate governance,” said Mohammedsaif Zaveri, CEO of Blackwell 3D.“Our shareholders will benefit from greater access to detailed financial and operational information, enabling them to make informed decisions as we continue to grow.”

The move to file the Form 10 brings numerous benefits to the Company and its shareholders:



Enhanced Transparency: Regular, comprehensive disclosures will offer stakeholders better insights into BDCC's financial and operational performance.

Increased Investor Confidence: Achieving fully reporting status demonstrates BDCC's commitment to regulatory compliance and accountability, strengthening trust among current and potential investors.

Facilitation of Future Growth: A fully reporting status enhances BDCC's attractiveness to institutional investors and may improve access to capital markets.

Market Visibility: Detailed financial reporting will help investors better evaluate the Company's growth potential, possibly leading to improved market valuation.

Simplified Reporting Structure: Transitioning to exclusive SEC reporting eliminates the dual-reporting requirements of OTC Markets, streamlining compliance and ensuring focus on one regulatory framework. Preparation for Future Opportunities: The enhanced structure also better positions BDCC for potential uplisting to the OTCQB, if desired and subject to listing requirements, in the future.

BDCC remains committed to providing regular updates throughout the registration process and delivering long-term value to its shareholders.

For further information about Blackwell 3D, please visit for the most up-to-date news.

About Blackwell 3D Corporation

Blackwell 3D Construction Corp. is focused on developing state-of-the-art 3D technologies for use in the construction industry. Our goal is to be able to use our technology to design 3D printed residential structures and that meet our clients' specific requirements and preferences. In addition, it is our objective to use a large-scale printer and a specialized concrete mixture to print the structural components of these residential structures. Our printing process is expected to be highly automated, allowing us to create intricate designs and details with precision.

