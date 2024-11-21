Discover The LEMX (Lemon) Listing On XT Exchange

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are thrilled to announce that LEMX (Lemon) will be listed on XT Exchange. The LEMX/USDT trading pair will be available in the Innovation Zone (Layer 2) . Please take note of the following go-live schedule:



Deposit: 09:00 on November 20, 2024 (UTC)

Trading: 09:00 on November 21, 2024 (UTC) Withdrawal: 09:00 on November 22, 2024 (UTC)









About LEMX (Lemon)

LEMX is the core token of the All Things Lemon ecosystem, a vibrant platform committed to innovation, community growth, and decentralized applications. Designed to reward its users and foster engagement, LEMX connects holders with exclusive benefits, staked rewards, and a variety of opportunities in the expanding NFT and DeFi landscape.

With a strong focus on creating value for its community, LEMX leverages the efficiency of the Binance Smart Chain to provide seamless, low-cost transactions. Whether it's through staking, participating in ecosystem activities, or accessing innovative dApps, LEMX offers a dynamic experience for users worldwide.

The listing of LEMX on XT Exchange provides a unique opportunity for both the LEMX community and XT's global user base. By joining XT, LEMX gains access to a robust trading platform that aligns with its mission to deliver accessible and cutting-edge blockchain solutions.

Albin Warin, CEO of XT Exchange , shared his thoughts:

"We're excited to welcome LEMX to XT Exchange. Its innovative approach and commitment to building a connected and rewarding ecosystem resonate with our vision of empowering blockchain projects. We believe this listing will bring immense value to our users and further enrich the Innovation Zone."

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 7.8M registered users, over 1M monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. XT crypto exchange offers a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. This includes crypto futures trading (USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts) and copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the futures grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts for profits.

Disclaimer: This content is provided by XT exchange. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

