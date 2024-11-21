Morocco Telecom Operators Country Report 2024, Featuring Profiles Of Maroc Telecom, Orange Morocco, Inwi, Bein Sports And OSN

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Total and pay-TV service revenue in Morocco to increase at a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period 2023-2028, driven by contributions from mobile data and fixed broadband segments

The report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications in Morocco today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2028. The report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV markets, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

Total telecom and pay-TV service revenue in Morocco will increase at a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period 2023-2028, driven by contributions from mobile data and fixed broadband segments. Mobile data service revenue will grow at a five-year CAGR of 4.2%, driven by rising smartphone subscriptions led by MNOs' device bundled plans, growing mobile internet subscriptions, and projected growth in adoption of higher ARPU-yielding 5G services

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:



Demographic and macroeconomic context in Morocco.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, DTT migration, IoT regulations, etc.

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets. Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Key Highlights:



The overall telecom and pay-TV services revenue in Morocco will increase at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2023-2028.

Mobile data service revenue will grow at a five-year CAGR of 4.2%, driven by rising smartphone subscriptions led by MNOs' device bundled plans, growing mobile internet subscriptions, growing 4G subscriptions, and projected growth in adoption of higher ARPU-yielding 5G services. Fixed broadband service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 7.2% across the forecast period, supported by growth in fixed wireless access (FWA) and fiber subscriptions, on the back of the government's and telecom operators' efforts in improving Morocco's fixed broadband infrastructure.

Report Scope



This Country Intelligence Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of Morocco's telecommunications markets, service providers and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

The report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Morocco's mobile communications, fixed telephony, broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.

With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in Morocco's telecommunications markets. The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in Morocco.

Key Topics Covered:



Market highlights

Operating Environment

Telecom services market outlook

Mobile services market

Fixed services market

Pay-TV services market Competitive landscape and company snapshots

Company Coverage:



Maroc Telecom

Orange Morocco

Inwi

beIN Sports OSN

