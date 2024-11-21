At Least Two People Injured In Dnipro Following Russian Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two people, a 57-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman, were in Dnipro as a result of a Russian missile attack, according to preliminary information.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Ukrinform reports.

“According to preliminary information, two people were injured. Assistance was provided to a 57-year-old man at the scene. A 42-year-old woman was hospitalized,' the statement says.

Lysak informed that the rehabilitation center for people with disabilities was damaged as a result of the enemy attack. The boiler room was partially destroyed and several dozen windows were smashed. No one was injured there.

In addition, a garage cooperative was damaged. A fire broke out there. Damage was caused to nine garages.

rehab for disabled affected in Russian attac

An industrial enterprise was also affected, as well as two private houses.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of November 21, Russians launched an intercontinental ballistic missile, one Kinzhal missile and seven Kh-101 cruise missiles on Dnipro city. Anti-aircraft missile units intercepted and destroyed six Kh-101 missiles.