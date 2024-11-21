Forbes Names Baron Silver Stevens In America's Top RIA Firms For 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes recently released their rankings for America's Top Registered Advisory (RIA) Firms for 2024, spotlighting 250 advisory firms nationwide. Assembled by SHOOK Research, Forbes' Top RIA rankings list serves to highlight the country's firms with "strong pedigrees when it comes to providing a steady hand for clients and preserving their wealth over the long term". Baron Silver Stevens Advisors was amongst those few who achieved this distinguished honor.

According to Forbes, the methodology in compiling the list was strategic and thorough. Noting that the list was "based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone, virtual and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data." The algorithm was utilized to determine the nation's top RIA firms by weighing factors such as:



Revenue trends

Assets under management

Compliance records

Industry experience Best practices in regards to client approach

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC ranked 175 on this esteemed list. Based in Boca Raton, the boutique financial planning and wealth management firm is dedicated to their clients, not corporate agendas. Every one of the team members is handpicked, compassionate, highly skilled, and committed to their clients' long-term success. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC is rooted in professional knowledge, integrity, personalized service, and a determination to be the Wall Street alternative. For more information about the firm, please visit .

Contact

Michael Silver

(561) 447-1997

[email protected]

SOURCE Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC

