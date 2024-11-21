عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Emeren To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences


11/21/2024 6:01:10 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emeren Group Ltd ("Emeren" or the "Company") ( ) (NYSE: SOL ), a leading global solar project developer, owner, and operator, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:

  • Janney's 2nd Annual Clean energy investment Symposium on December 4-5, 2024, in New Orleans, LA.
  • BofA Securities 2024 Clean Energy Symposium on December 5-6, 2024, in New York, NY. The management team will present at a panel at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time on December 5.

Management will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors at each of these events. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank.

About Emeren Group Ltd

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE: SOL ), a renewable energy leader, showcases a comprehensive portfolio of solar projects and Independent Power Producer (IPP) assets, complemented by a significant global Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) capacity. Specializing in the entire solar project lifecycle - from development through construction to financing - we excel by leveraging local talent in each market, ensuring our sustainable energy solutions are at the forefront of efficiency and impact. Our commitment to enhancing solar power and energy storage underlines our dedication to innovation, excellence, and environmental responsibility. For more information, go to .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Emeren Group Ltd
- Investor Relations
+1 (925) 425-7335
[email protected]

The Blueshirt Group
Gary
Dvorchak
+1 (323) 240-5796
[email protected]

SOURCE Emeren Group Ltd

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN21112024003732001241ID1108910236


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search