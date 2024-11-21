Outcomes4me And The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Expand Collaboration To Improve Outcomes For Patients Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Enhanced integration fuels the rapid growth of this first-of-its kind and related initiative between Outcomes4Me and

NCCN, leveraging to empower cancer patients with personalized clinical information and resources

Outcomes4Me now supports more than 200,000 cancer patients globally

BOSTON, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Outcomes4Me Inc. , the developer of the first direct-to-patient, personalized, and evidence-based cancer navigation platform, and the National Comprehensive Cancer Network®

(NCCN®) announced today that Outcomes4Me has newly integrated the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) for Prostate Cancer into its free, consumer-grade, direct-to-patient platform .

This integration represents the continued expansion of the collaboration between Outcomes4Me and NCCN, a relationship that dates to 2019. In addition to prostate cancer, Outcomes4Me's cancer navigation and empowerment platform integrates the NCCN Guidelines® for Breast Cancer, the NCCN Guidelines for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, the NCCN Guidelines for Genetic/Familial High-Risk Assessment: Breast, Ovarian, Pancreatic, and Prostate, and the NCCN Guidelines for Patients® (across many cancer types). Through its proprietary algorithms, patented technology, and consumer-grade experience, Outcomes4Me provides patients diagnosed with cancer with personalized treatment options and resources based upon the latest evidence-based, expert consensus-driven guidelines.

Prostate cancer is the leading cancer diagnosis among men and the second most common cancer diagnosis overall with ~300,000 new cases expected in the U.S. in 20241 and, globally, the number of people diagnosed with prostate cancer is expected to double to ~3 million by 20402. Despite its prevalence, prostate cancer has one of the best overall prognosis3 out of all cancers when caught early; however it remains the second leading cause of death4 from cancer for men, driven by an increase in metastatic prostate cancer5 in the last two decades, which has a five-year survival rate of only 28 percent6. To improve outcomes, it is therefore critical to help people gain access to early detection and better treatments for prostate cancer by helping them understand and access the latest screening technologies and treatments.

The 2024

NCCN Guidelines for Prostate Cancer have been updated four times to-date, integrating new FDA-approved drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer as well as new scientific data that could change the recommended treatment plan to achieve the best outcomes for patients. Through Outcomes4Me's integration with the NCCN Guidelines for Prostate Cancer, more patients will now have direct access to the latest guidelines and innovations that could influence their care and improve their health outcomes. Outcomes4Me is empowering prostate cancer patients to partner with their care teams to make the best evidence-based decisions about their own treatment.

"Hearing that you have prostate cancer is emotionally stunning, even immobilizing," said Outcomes4Me patient member Gary. "After your first meeting with a medical oncologist, questions will come in a flood-often brought on by the inevitable Google search. Having a single, medically approved resource is essential for learning about your cancer, its causes, treatment options and relevant clinical trials, effect on quality of life, and outcomes. Outcomes4Me addresses all these informational needs in a way that enables you to be an active participant in your own treatment."

"The only way we can end cancer as we know it and improve outcomes is for everyone to get guideline-concordant care," said Maya

R. Said, Sc.D., Founder and CEO at Outcomes4Me. "We believe this can only be achieved by empowering patients and their providers with up-to-date, actionable information, ensuring the right patient gets the right treatment at the right time and in the right setting. We are delighted to expand our collaboration with NCCN, a collaborator that has been with us from day one, and to continue to enable the dissemination of innovation at scale, achieving better outcomes for all."

"As a practicing oncologist, I recognize the immense value of informed and empowered patients," said Crystal

S. Denlinger, MD, Chief Executive Officer at NCCN. "That is why we ensure the

NCCN Guidelines are kept up-to-date and accessible to users from all walks of life. Outcomes4Me provides patients direct access to NCCN's evidence-based, expert consensus-driven recommendations in a way that is targeted for them. This empowers patients to have conversations with their oncologists that are rooted in evidence-based guidance that doctor and patient can review and act upon together. Outcomes4Me's technology-forward approach can provide information that helps patients to achieve their best possible outcomes."

The Outcomes4Me platform, currently used by over 200,000 cancer patients, is available for download on

iOS

and Android . After patients download the app and answer a few questions about their health history, they can immediately get a comprehensive list of the most up-to-date, FDA-approved, personalized treatment options, be matched to the most relevant and closest clinical trials, gain access to genetic and genomic testing opportunities, track and manage their symptoms and medication, retrieve their health records, and gain access to healthcare professionals and resources to help them better understand their condition, options, and navigate their needs at all times.

About Outcomes4Me

Named a 2024 Fast Company World Changing Idea, Outcomes4Me is the first and only end-to-end, AI-driven patient empowerment platform that helps cancer patients take a proactive approach to their care from diagnosis throughout every stage of life and care. Through its patented technology, the company is on a mission to democratize healthcare by providing personalized, real-time, evidence-based information and resources to cancer patients to address their clinical and emotional needs, ensuring they can effectively navigate through their disease and improve their outcomes. In doing so, Outcomes4Me is working to promote health equity by generating deeper insights that improve care, and accelerating research and access to innovation. Based in Boston, Massachusetts, Outcomes4Me is a woman-led company of seasoned healthcare, oncology, pharmaceutical, consumer and technology veterans. For more information, visit .

About the National Comprehensive Cancer Network

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) is a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to improving and facilitating quality, effective, efficient, and accessible cancer care so patients can live better lives. The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) provide transparent, evidence-based, expert consensus recommendations for cancer treatment, prevention, and supportive services; they are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management and the most thorough and frequently-updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. The NCCN Guidelines for Patients® provide expert cancer treatment information to inform and empower patients and caregivers, through support from the NCCN Foundation®. NCCN also advances continuing education, global initiatives, policy, and research collaboration and publication in oncology. Visit NCCN for more information.

1 National Institutes of Health.

Cancer Stat Facts: Common Cancer Sites. (accessed July 26, 2024)

2 Emily Harris,

"Prostate Cancer Cases Might Rise to 3 Million Globally by 2040,"JAMA Network,

May 3, 2024,

(access July 26, 2024)

3 Johns Hopkins Medicine. Prostate Cancer Prognosis. (accessed July 12, 2024).

4 American Cancer Society.

Key Statistics for Prostate Cancer.

(accessed July 12, 2024)

5 Mihir M. Desai, MD, MPH, "Trends in Incidence of Metastatic Prostate Cancer in the US," JAMA Network, March 14, 2022, (accessed July 12, 2024).

6 Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Prostate Cancer Prognosis. (accessed July 12, 2024).

SOURCE Outcomes4Me Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED