Northstar Travel Group And Shatterproof Announce Partnership To Educate And Engage The Hospitality And Travel Industry

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Providing life-saving resources to an impacted by substance use disorder at two times the rate of other industries

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shatterproof, a national nonprofit organization and a leader in improving the way the healthcare system addresses and treats substance use disorders, is proud to announce a new partnership with

Northstar Group, a leading global provider of trusted information and experiences for the travel industry. Over the next year, Northstar Travel Group will highlight evidence-based information, educational resources, and engagement opportunities to those in the hospitality and travel industries to address substance use disorder. This treatable medical condition impacts the industry at a higher-than-average rate.

NorthStar

Continue Reading

According to a recent report by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, employees in the accommodations and food [hospitality] industry had the highest rates of substance use disorder in the past year.

"Northstar is taking the support of Shatterproof from the hospitality industry to the next level by creating opportunities for those impacted by addiction in the hospitality industry to access to resources, but also to engage the entire hospitality and travel industry to come behind a public health crisis that is impacting so many in the United States," said Shatterproof founder and CEO Gary Mendell.

Over the next year, Northstar Travel Group will be leveraging a portion of its portfolio of 28 brands and over 100 events to call attention to the crisis and provide critical education and resources for employees in the hospitality and travel industries. Each month, they will highlight issues, including the dangers of fentanyl, understanding alcohol use disorder, and provide treatment resources like Shatterproof's Treatment Atlas to their audience.

"At Northstar Travel Group, we recognize the critical impact of substance use disorder on the hospitality and travel workforce and are committed to leveraging our platforms to address this public health challenge," said Bob Sullivan, Chief Commercial Officer and President of Northstar Travel Group. "Partnering with Shatterproof allows us to bring essential resources, awareness, and support to our industry, helping foster a healthier environment for those affected by addiction. Together, we aim to create a stronger, more resilient hospitality community that cares for and supports its members."

In January 2025, Northstar Travel Group will bring this topic to center stage at the annual America's Lodging Investment Summit (ALIS) with a panel during the general session. Additionally, Shatterproof's annual Hospitality Heroes Reception will take place at ALIS honoring an executive in the hospitality industry. The Hospitality Heroes Reception was created by Gary Mendell, a former hotelier who served as the co-founder and chairman of HEI Hotels & Resorts, and who is now the Shatterproof Founder and CEO.



Mendell founded Shatterproof ten years ago after losing his son to the stigma of addiction. His goal was to ensure that other families don't have to experience the same pain and heartbreak he went through. Since its inception, the Hospitality Heroes Reception has raised more than $5 million to help the Shatterproof mission and gathered more than 100 hotel companies and 500 employees.



About Shatterproof



Shatterproof is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming the addiction treatment system in the U.S. Shatterproof is focused on guiding society, especially families, through the complexities of a substance use disorder; informing the public on prevention, treatment and recovery from addiction; and educating the public to reduce addiction stigma to ensure that people who use substances or have a substance use disorder can live healthy and fulfilled lives. Find Shatterproof on Facebook, X and YouTube: @ShatterproofHQ or follow them on Instagram at @weareshatterproof. To learn more, visit

About Northstar Travel Group

Northstar Travel Group is the leading B-to-B media company providing information and marketing solutions for the global travel industry. The company owns fourteen media brands connecting 1.4m industry professionals through a comprehensive portfolio of digital, social, print and more than one hundred events in thirteen countries. Northstar Travel Group is owned by EagleTree Capital. Northstar Travel Group is based in Rutherford, NJ, and more information is available at northstartravelgroup.

SOURCE Shatterproof

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED