Bitget Wallet COO Alvin Kan Appointed To Forbes Council To Champion Blockchain Innovation

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , a leading Web3 non-custodial wallet, announces the induction of its COO, Alvin Kan , into the Forbes Business Council, an invitation-only community that recognizes accomplished leaders across industries and serves as a for fostering innovation. Kan's appointment highlights his contributions to blockchain and Web3 while underscoring Bitget Wallet's commitment to advancing the decentralized ecosystem.

The Forbes Council connects thought leaders to share ideas and strategies for tackling global challenges. Members are invited based on their achievements and ability to drive impactful discussions. Kan plans to champion decentralized finance, ethical blockchain practices, and scalable Web3 solutions that address pressing financial issues. "I'm honored to join the Council and collaborate with leaders shaping the future," Kan said. "The platform enables us to push forward meaningful conversations on blockchain adoption and Web3 innovation, driving a more inclusive and accessible digital economy."

The Story of Alvin Kan: Bridging Web2 and Web3

With over 15 years of experience, Kan's career spans transformative roles in Web2 and Web3. At LinkedIn, he spent nearly a decade leading the Asia-Pacific data team, driving strategic growth and expanding LinkedIn's footprint in emerging markets through data-driven insights. Transitioning to Web3, Kan led ecosystem development at BNB Chain, establishing it as a global blockchain leader. Later, as Head of Asia for Sei Labs, he built the foundation for a decentralized finance-focused Layer-1 blockchain. Now as COO at Bitget Wallet, Kan leverages his expertise to drive innovation, enhance accessibility, and position the company as a leader in the decentralized wallet space. Under his leadership, Bitget Wallet achieved over 100% growth in just six months, surpassing 40 million users and becoming the fastest-growing Web3 wallet.

Focusing on Real-World Utility Beyond The Hypes

Kan believes the recent surge in Bitcoin and MemeCoin trading marks the beginning of a bull market and a stress test for blockchain networks like Solana and the broader ecosystem. However, he emphasizes the importance of moving beyond speculation and hypes. "The true opportunity lies in tokenization, stablecoin adoption, and crypto payments," Kan said. "These are essential for creating a resilient financial infrastructure." He also advocates for integrating blockchain with emerging technologies like AI, focusing on scalability, interoperability, and user experience to enable practical, everyday use of digital assets.

Bitget Wallet's Vision for the Future

Kan envisions blockchain as a solution to global financial challenges, from reducing inequality to empowering unbanked populations. "Blockchain can revolutionize financial systems by enabling the free flow of capital and enhancing transparency through tokenization," he explained, and emphasizes that Bitget Wallet is committed to driving real-world utility and innovation. "By offering secure, user-friendly tools and collaborating with Web2 platforms and various projects in Web3 ecosystems, Bitget Wallet bridges traditional finance and Web3, creating a more inclusive and efficient financial future," he concluded.

About Forbes Council

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is the home of Web3, uniting endless possibilities in one non-custodial wallet. With over 40 million users, it offers comprehensive on-chain services, including asset management, instant swaps, rewards, staking, trading tools, live market data, a DApp browser, and an NFT marketplace. Designed for everyone, from beginners to advanced traders, it supports mnemonic, MPC, and AA wallet options. With connections to over 100 blockchains, 20,000+ DApps, and 500,000+ tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges, along with a $300 million protection fund for your digital assets.

