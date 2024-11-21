Partake Brewing Takes The Lead As The Exclusive Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer Sponsor Of The Professional Women’S Hockey League (PWHL)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partake Brewing , a leader in the craft non-alcoholic beer space, is thrilled to announce its role as the exclusive NA beer sponsor of the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL). This partnership marks a significant milestone for both organizations, uniting two trailblazers who are changing their respective fields.

Ted Fleming, Founder and CEO of Partake Brewing, shared his excitement: "At Partake, we brew for those who are out there pushing limits and defying odds. The incredible athletes of the PWHL embody this spirit perfectly. We're proud to support these remarkable women as they continue to break barriers and inspire fans across North America.”

This sponsorship aligns seamlessly with Partake's mission of inclusivity and empowerment. Just as Partake has redefined the non-alcoholic beer category, the PWHL is reshaping the landscape of professional women's sports.

“We are proud to welcome Partake Brewing as the exclusive non-alcoholic craft beer sponsor of the PWHL,” said Chelsea Purcell, PWHL Sr. Director of Corporate Partnerships.“Partake's dedication to inclusivity and innovation reflects the values of the PWHL, and their support helps us enhance the fan experience while celebrating the growth of women's hockey. Together, we're breaking new ground and creating memorable moments both on and off the ice.”

To kick off the partnership, Partake is launching a limited-edition PWHL-themed Everyday Variety Pack. Each pack includes a QR code entry for a chance to win a trip for two to the PWHL Finals, complete with roundtrip flights, accommodation, game tickets, and spending money. The Variety Pack and contest will be available at select North American retailers starting in early 2025.

Partake and the PWHL are also debuting an exclusive content series featuring standout players who are truly 'Making it Happen.' This campaign will shine a light on the league's top athletes-both their skills on the ice and their impact off it-celebrating their resilience, passion, and community contributions. The series will be shared across official PWHL team social media channels and YouTube, bringing fans closer to the stories of players who are living out their dreams of professional hockey.

As a certified B Corporation, Partake Brewing continues to demonstrate its commitment to using business as a force for good. This sponsorship is a natural extension of the company's dedication to creating a better future and fostering communities where everyone can partake in empowering women to make their mark in the world of sports.

So, here's to breaking new ground, to the love of the game, and to watching those who are 'Making it Happen.' Grab a Partake, and let's rally for the future of women's hockey!

About Partake Brewing

Serving up the lowest-calorie non-alcoholic craft beer on the market, Partake offers a delicious array of award-winning styles, all under 30 calories, so you can enjoy a beer throughout all your pursuits. Founded in 2017, Partake Brewing has become a leader in non-alcoholic beer in North America, with distribution in major retail across Canada and the United States. Brewed using a proprietary process resulting in deliciously low-calorie beer, Partake Brewing is praised by drinkers for its unique combination of exceptional flavour, classic styles, and game-changing nutritionals. For more information about Partake Brewing and its non-alcoholic beers, please visit or follow along on Instagram at @PartakeBrewing or on Facebook at .

About the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) is a professional ice hockey league in North America comprised of six teams in Boston, Minnesota, Montréal, New York, Ottawa, and Toronto, each with rosters featuring the best women's hockey players in the world. Launched on Jan. 1, 2024, the PWHL has broken multiple attendance records and holds the worldwide all-time record for a women's hockey game. Visit thepwhl.com to purchase tickets and merchandise, and subscribe to the PWHL e-newsletter to receive the latest league updates. Follow the league on all social media platforms @thepwhlofficial.

Media Contact

Jenna Querengesser

Talk Shop Media

...

778-288-1477