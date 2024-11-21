(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "A Regulatory Update on Animal Feed and Feed Additives in the EU (European Union), USA and China Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Meeting regulatory requirements for feed and feed additives in the EU and other key markets such as China and the USA are major challenges for businesses in the field of animal nutrition. In this, two-day course, split over two half-days, you will hear the latest requirements from both the Food Standards Agency (FSA) and the EFSA (European Food Safety Authority) and you from key personnel from knoell China and Argenta US and EU.
Benefits of attending
Hear from the FSA on feed additives as a regulated product, wider animal feed and the associated legislation and landscape Gain an overview of the EFSA's latest authorisation process for feed additives and the role of theEFSA/FEEDAP Panel Explore the assessment of safety and efficacy of feed additives Look at the latest guidance documents Learn the US FDA approaches to the regulation of nutritional products for animals Cover the legal framework for feed additives in China
Day 1
12:30-16:30 UK (London) (UTC+00)
Day 2
08:30-12:00 UK (London) (UTC+00)
Who Should Attend:
Regulatory Business development Feed business operators Strategic marketing managers Registration managers Product managers R&D scientists Project managers Senior managers seeking a 'snapshot' of current regulatory trends and challenges in feeds and feed additives in Europe, China and the USA
Key Topics Covered:
Day 1
Current EFSA authorisation process
Overview of the authorisation process for feed additives The role of EFSA/FEEDAP Panel The assessment of safety and efficacy of feed additives Guidance documents
Latest FSA guidance
Background to the FSA and wider regulatory landscape, including for animal feed Feed additives as regulated products
US regulatory requirements
Overview of animal food regulation and requirements in the United States Responsible regulatory authorities Applicable regulations Approval process and requirements for ingredients (including common foods, defined ingredients, GRAS, food additives, drugs, and zootechnical animal food substances) Other requirements for animal food products (including labeling, facility registration, cGMP, hazard analysis, and risk based preventive controls)
Day 2
Chinese regulatory requirements
Definition of feed additives Market status of feed additives in China Regulatory framework Registration for imported feed additives
EU regulatory requirements
Introduction & registration of feed additives Feed and feed additive products in the EU: definitions, classification and claims The role of the EU and comitology EFSA's risk assessment of feed additives & role of EURL Key updates in 2024: new efficacy guidance, transparency regulation, nanoparticles, whole genome sequencing and UK and renewal What's coming in 2025?
Speakers
Jaume Galobart
EFSA
Dr Jaume Galobart is a veterinarian with a PhD in Animal nutrition. He is currently a Senior Scientific Officer in the FEEDCO unit of the European Food Safety Authority. He has over 20 years experience in the assessment of feed additives and the development of guidance documents. He is the coordinator of the FEEDAP Panel of EFSA, where he has also coordinated many of its working groups.
Bi Jun
knoell
Bi Jun is a pharmaceutical expert with more than 10 years of experience in health product development and registration in China. Currently in Knoell Shanghai, he is mainly responsible for regulatory support and the registration of pharmaceutical ingredients and packaging materials for human drugs (DMF), Biocides, feed/feed additives and veterinary drugs.
Heather Sedlacek
Argenta
Heather Sedlacek is the Regulatory Affairs Manager at Argenta Kansas, bringing over 20 years of experience in the animal drug industry. She is a veterinarian with a master's degree in veterinary biomedical science and a graduate certificate in Animal Health Regulatory Affairs. Heather specializes in strategic regulatory guidance for both pre-approval and post-approval stages of animal drugs, including pioneer and generic drugs, as well as animal feeds. She also serves as the Regulatory Affairs Advocate and Legislative Action Subgroup Chair for the Generic Animal Drug Alliance (GADA) and is the Alternate Affiliate Representative to the Animal Health Institute (AHI) Veterinary Biologics Section Steering Committee.
Andrew Bell
Argenta
Dr. Andrew Bell is dedicated to ensuring regulatory excellence and compliance, leveraging his scientific expertise to effectively navigate the complex regulatory landscape. He has a solid background in regulatory affairs and a decade of experience in analytical microbiology. Andrew's experience is supported by a PhD in Microbiology, which laid the foundation for his success in both analytical and regulatory disciplines. He brings a wealth of knowledge to the feed additives and novel food industries, supporting clients in their feed additive applications from project inception through study design, dossier submission, and EU authorisation.
Flavia De Marta
Argenta
Flavia De Marta has extensive experience guiding organizations through the complex process of obtaining EU approval for feed additives. In her previous roles, Flavia served as a key liaison between her organization, EFSA, and the European Commission (EC). She prepared regulatory dossiers, navigated regulatory changes, collaborated closely with R&D teams to ensure EFSA-compliant data packages, and supported global registrations. Flavia is passionate about the intersection of regulatory affairs and helping companies achieve approval. She brings this enthusiasm to her current role as Business Development Manager for Argenta Barcelona.
Yang Zheng
Knoell
