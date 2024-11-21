Poultry Packaging Market To Surpass USD 6.5 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Poultry Packaging size is expected to register 5.1% CAGR between 2024 and 2032 propelled by increasing demand for processed poultry products.

Selbyville, Delaware , Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poultry Packaging was valued at USD 4.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to be worth USD 6.5 billion by the end of 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights

In addition, increasing consumer preferences for sustainable packaging solutions propel market expansion. As environmental awareness grows, more consumers are opting for biodegradable and eco-friendly packaging materials. Innovations in packaging, such as compostable and recyclable options, are becoming more popular, aligning with sustainability trends and boosting the market's growth.

However, the high cost of sustainable packaging materials presents a notable challenge for the industry. While eco-friendly options such as biodegradable plastics and recycled materials are in demand, their higher cost compared to traditional packaging can be a barrier, particularly for smaller producers. The financial strain of adopting sustainable practices, especially in a highly competitive and price-sensitive market, can slow down the transition to greener solutions.

The poultry packaging market size from paper and paperboard segment is anticipated to reach USD 3 billion by 2032. This growth is largely due to the increased focus on sustainability, as these materials are seen as more eco-friendly alternatives to plastic. Paper-based packaging, being recyclable and biodegradable, is gaining traction, especially with advancements that improve its strength and barrier properties, making it suitable for perishable items like poultry.

In terms of end-use, the e-commerce segment is set to grow at a CAGR of over 7% between 2024 and 2032. The rise of online grocery shopping is transforming the poultry packaging market as consumers seek the convenience of ordering products from the comfort of their homes. E-commerce offers an easy and flexible shopping experience, particularly appealing to busy individuals and those with limited access to physical stores, further fueling the growth of this segment.

North America held a 35% market share in 2023, driven by growing demand for ready-to-cook poultry products. Innovative packaging solutions that enhance shelf life and freshness, combined with a heightened focus on food safety, support this growth. In China, the poultry packaging market is experiencing rapid expansion, fueled by the increasing demand for processed and ready-to-eat products, as urbanization and a shift toward convenient meal solutions drive higher sales.

Poultry Packaging Market Players

Companies including Amcor, Anchor Packaging, Berry Global, CKF, Faerch Plast, Klöckner Pentaplast, Mannok Pack, Multivac Group, ProAmpac, Safepack, Sealed Air, Sealpac International, Smart Packaging Solutions, Smurfit Kappa, Stora Enso, Tekni-Plex Consumer Products, ULMA Group, Viskoteepak, WestRock, Winpak are some firms working in poultry packaging industry.

This poultry packaging market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry with estimates & forecast in terms of revenue from 2021 to 2032, for the following segments:

Market, By Material



Plastic

Paper & Paperboard Others

Market, By Packaging Type



Trays

Boxes & cartons

Bags & Pouches

Films & Wraps

Clamshells Others

Market, By Technology



Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP)

Active Packaging

Shrink Packaging

Vacuum Packaging Others

Market, By End-use



Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Meat Shops

Quick Service Restaurants (QSR)

E-Commerce Others

