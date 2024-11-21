Millionfyco., Ltd. Expands Into The Web3 Ecosystem Through The Acquisition Of Orbcity (ORB)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MillionfyCo., Ltd.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Millionfy Co., Ltd. (CEO Dustin O) announced the comprehensive of the Web3 OrbCity and ORB tokens from global company METACITY PTE. LTD.- Expanding the Web3 Ecosystem and ExpectationsDue to recent growth stagnation and changes in the market, OrbCity has been unable to fully realize its potential. However, with this acquisition, Millionfy plans to revitalize the platform by securing its operational rights and technical assets. Prioritizing the protection of users' assets and data, the company aims to strengthen the platform's stability and reliability.At the same time, Millionfy intends to elevate the user experience by introducing new features and services targeting the global market, leveraging the favorable conditions in the current Web3 market environment.- A New Beginning for RejuvenationThrough this acquisition, Millionfy plans to further expand its ecosystem centered on Web3 technology and a decentralized economic model. The company has set a goal to maximize OrbCity's potential, achieving both the commercialization of blockchain technology and the acquisition of global users.Accordingly, Millionfy will proceed with the acquisition in phases, aiming for completion by early 2025. Additionally, a detailed roadmap for global market expansion will be unveiled sequentially. Industry experts predict that the favorable market environment will create positive synergies for both companies through this acquisition.This acquisition is expected to enable Millionfy and OrbCity to protect existing users, strengthen their competitiveness in the global market, and achieve a transformative leap for the platform.

Millionfy Co., Ltd.

Millionfy Co., Ltd.

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.