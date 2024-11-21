The Digital Immune System Market : Poised For A 13.3% CAGR Growth To $57 Billion By 2032 AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Research, titled, "Digital Immune System Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Component, by Deployment Mode, by Security Type, by Vertical : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032."



Digital Immune System Market Statistics, 2032 :



The global digital immune system market was valued at $16.8 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $57 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2023 to 2032.



A digital immune system is created to protect against cyberattacks and other hostile actions on hardware, networks, and computer systems. It works by continuously scanning the network and systems for signs of potential threats and subsequently taking appropriate preventative measures to eliminate or decrease those risks. This may require identifying & containing infected devices, detecting & stopping hostile communications, and addressing security flaws. Moreover, digital immune system is required to accurately assess the gravity and threat of security issues in various scenarios. This software application tries to boost security by eliminating risks that could lead to data loss, inaccuracy, manipulation, unavailability, and exploitation. With surge in penetration of electronic devices and cloud technology activities, the vulnerability of networks to cyberattacks and other risks increases simultaneously, which, in turn, is expected to foster the demand for digital immune system, thereby augmenting the growth of the global market.



Leading Market Players :



International Business Machines Corporation



Cisco System, Inc.



Palo Alto Networks Inc



Trend Micro Incorporated



Broadcom



McAfee, LLC



FireEye, Inc.



HCL Technologies Limited



Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.



Microsoft Corporation.



Furthermore, rise in concerns about cyberattacks and loT and BYOD trends impact the growth of the digital immune system market size . Moreover, the market growth is affected by lack of understanding among consumer regarding security. In addition, increase in use of mobile platforms and applications and rise in threat of phishing and malware among businesses influence the market growth. However, each of these factors is expected to have a definite impact on the growth of the global digital immune system market forecast.



On the basis of deployment mode, the global digital immune system market share was dominated by the cloud segment in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years owing to its scalability. In addition, cloud-based services can be easily scaled up or down as per the organization's requirements, making it easier to manage and adjust the security solutions according to changing business needs. However, the on-premises segment is expected to witness the highest growth as it is important because it provides an additional layer of protection for an organization's digital assets beyond cloud-based security solutions.



By region, North America dominated the market share in 2022 for the digital immune system market. The rise in investment in advanced technologies, such as cloud-based services, AI, ML, business analytics solution, and IoT, to improve businesses and the customer experience are anticipated to propel the growth of the Digital immune system market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in penetration of digitalization and higher adoption of advanced technology are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market in this region.



The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted various industries and has accelerated the adoption of digital immune system across the world. With lockdowns and social distancing measures in place, businesses and organizations have had to rely on remote monitoring and automation solutions to manage their operations. Therefore, digital immune systems used technology and data-driven approaches to mitigate the spread of the virus, manage healthcare resources, and support decision-making processes. Digital immune systems utilize data analytics and predictive modeling techniques to analyze large volumes of data related to COVID-19 cases, testing, hospitalizations, and other relevant factors. These insights assist public health officials and policymakers in making informed decisions about resource allocation, containment strategies, and public health interventions. For instance, in December 2021, Microsoft Corporation expanded its digital immune system and launched Office UI for users in a fresh update. The new update also provides an office ribbon bar with subtle changes to the buttons throughout excel, PowerPoint, Word and outlook. Such factors have propelled the growth of digital immune system during the pandemic.



Technological capabilities :



Technological capabilities in digital immune systems enable efficient data collection, analysis, monitoring, and communication. Digital immune systems aim for interoperability and seamless integration with existing healthcare systems and databases. This allows for the exchange of data and collaboration between different entities involved in the response to the disease. Furthermore, digital immune systems often incorporate automation and machine learning capabilities. These technologies enable the system to learn from past incidents and adapt to new threats more effectively. Thus, by analyzing patterns, anomalies, and historical data, a digital immune system can continuously improve its ability to detect and respond to emerging cyber threats. For instance, in March 2023, Cisco launched purpose-built Webex artificial intelligence capabilities to enhance digital immune system capabilities that delivers unrivaled hybrid work experience as the new normal continues to evolve. AI-powered enhancements across Webex Suite, devices, and customer experience (CX) delivers more personalized and inclusive user experiences.



Key Findings Of The Study :



By component, the solution segment leds the digital immune system market analysis in terms of revenue in 2022.



By deployment mode, the on-premise segment dominated the digital immune system market size in 2022.



On the basis of security type, cloud security is the fastest growing segment with highest CAGR for digital immune system market.



Region-wise, North America generated the highest revenue in 2022.



