Stratus Medical Ranked Number 483 Fastest-Growing Company In North America On The 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM

MAGNOLIA, Texas, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratus® Medical announced it ranked 483 on the Deloitte Fast 500 TM, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and tech companies in North America, now in its 30th year. Stratus Medical grew 212% during the three-year period evaluated.

Stratus Medical's CEO, Bret Boudousquie, attributes Stratus' growth to physician adoption of the NIMBUS® RF Multitined Expandable Electrode (NIMBUS) as it contributes to predictable and durable pain relief, faster procedure times, and lower cost. Bret said, "We are honored to receive this recognition on behalf of our physician customers, the patients they treat with our NIMBUS technology, and our dedicated team of professionals who support them."

About the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 30th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2020 to 2023.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Stratus Medical

Stratus Medical

is a medical device company focused on reducing pain and improving the quality of life for chronic pain patients through innovation of RF technology. The NIMBUS®

RF Multitined Expandable Electrode addresses the unmet need for an easy-to-use and cost-effective radiofrequency ablation device that provides a large volume lesion for sustained pain relief. Stratus Medical is headquartered in

Magnolia, Texas.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future . Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 460,000 people worldwide connect for impact at .

