1/2 Day Managing Risks As A Corporate In-House Lawyer Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: December 6, 2024/ON-DEMAND)

This comprehensive half-day masterclass will take you through the essentials of risk management that you need to know as a lawyer in a corporate environment. As an in-house lawyer, a good understanding of risks and how to identify and mitigate against them is crucial to your role. Do you have the skills required in this area? Come along and join our expert speaker to gain inside knowledge.

This course focuses on:



Identification of risks.

Long-term risks versus short-term risks.

Legal risks versus business risks.

Risk and opportunity assessments.

Quantifying and managing risks.

Communication around corporate risks. Do's and don'ts about risks.

By attending this course you will:



Gain practical tips enabling you to increase your risk awareness.

Learn how to better manage and communicate about corporate risks. Acquire tools to successfully identify and assess risks.

Certification:



CPD: 3 hours for your records Certificate of completion

This course has been specially designed for:



In-house patent attorneys

IP lawyers and legal advisors

Private practice patent attorneys

Senior administrators and paralegals Others responsible for managing an IP portfolio

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

What are the risks that we face?



FTO risks

Litigations risk

Endangering new developments Business risks

Risk and opportunity assessments



A practical tool

Quantification of risks Orientation to solutions

Communication around risks



Do's and Don'ts How to influence decisions makers

Summary and final questions

Speakers:

Olivier Corticchiato

Nestle and Intellectual Property Consulting

Olivier Corticchiato is an independent intellectual property consultant. He combines strong international experiences in leading IP teams for major global companies. He was until recently European Patent Attorney and Head of Centre of Competence - Patent Oppositions at Nestlé, and before that he was at Proctor & Gamble. His speciality areas include patent, IP, IP portfolio, design rights, EPC, European Patent Convention, contracts, confidentiality, oppositions, litigation, valuation, appeal, agreements, R&D, business development, litigation, IP M&A and IP due diligence.

His extensive experience in IP, R&D, consumer understanding and IP M&A, means Olivier is legitimate at operating in the inner circle of IP-Legal, and innovation/R&D, business/marketing.

He acquired the experience of people management in his various R&D and IP positions and attaches importance to shaping organizations to match the business objectives. Developing strategies, sharing and advising organizations in the field of R&D and intellectual property have become his fundamental direction.

He says: "Intellectual Property is not an island of obscure and boring legal rights - Intellectual Property rights are dynamic assets that companies must extract value from, primarily by securing competitive advantage over time".

