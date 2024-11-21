Most Parts Of Kashmir Valley Reel Under Sub-Zero Temperature
Date
11/21/2024 5:09:41 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Most places in Kashmir reeled under sub-zero night temperature as the winter chill gripped the Valley due to the recent snowfall in the higher reaches, officials said on Thursday.
Srinagar and other places in Kashmir experienced sub-zero minimum temperature for the second straight night as the mercury settled below the freezing point, officials said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Many areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir experienced snowfall last week, resulting in the cold conditions across the Valley.
ADVERTISEMENT
Srinagar recorded a low of minus 0.4 degree Celsius, a slight increase from the previous night's minus 0.7 degree Celsius, the weather office said.
However, the night temperature was still 1.1 degrees Celsius below the normal for this time of the season.
Read Also
Srinagar Has Season's Coldest Night
Sub-Zero Night Temperature In Kashmir, Minus 9.5°C In Gulmarg
Qazigund recorded a low of minus 2 degrees Celsius, while the minimum in Pahalgam settled at minus 3.2 degrees Celsius, the coldest in the Valley.
The Gulmarg ski resort registered a low of 0 degree Celsius, while Kupwara shivered at minus 0.9 degree Celsius.
At Kokernag, the minimum settled above the freezing point at 0.7 degree Celsius, officials said.
The Met department said the weather conditions would continue till November 23.
On November 24, the weather would likely be cloudy with a possibility of light rain/snow at scattered places of Kashmir, especially in the higher reaches.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN21112024000215011059ID1108910065
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.