Hope Centre Will Investigate Allegations Against Adani Group: Farooq Abdullah

Hope Centre Will Investigate Allegations Against Adani Group: Farooq Abdullah


11/21/2024 5:09:40 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- National conference president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said the Centre should take the allegations against the Adani group seriously and investigate the matter thoroughly.

The former chief Minister said while he does not have much information about the issue related to the Adani group, there have been allegations of wrong doing earlier as well.

“If it has happened, it needs to be investigated,” he said.

“There is a demand for JPC. I hope the Central government will take the issue seriously and investigate it thoroughly,” Abdullah told reporters.

The billionaire industrialist has been charged by US prosecutors for allegedly being part of a scheme to pay over USD 250 million (about Rs 2,100 crore) bribe to Indian officials in exchange of favourable terms for solar power contracts.

Read Also Adani Group Denies Bribery Charge, Says They Are Baseless Rahul Gandhi Seeks Adani's Immediate Arrest, Probe Against SEBI Chief

This was concealed from the US banks and investors from whom the Adani group raised billions of dollars for the project, the prosecutors have alleged. US law allows pursuing foreign corruption allegations if they involve certain links to American investors or markets.

The Adani group, however, has denied the charges

In response to a question on his party MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi seeking a review of reservation, Abdullah said“this is a good thing that the Lok Sabha member is raising people's issues.

“The job of the government is to bring forth all the issues of the people. The 'gundaraj' is over. We are answerable to people because they have voted for us,” he said.

