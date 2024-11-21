World Television Day: Does TV Influence Public Awareness?

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Written By: Zahra Rashidi

Television has long been recognized as an effective public medium for spreading information and culture. This square-shaped device, a hallmark of human innovation and creativity, has served for years as a powerful tool for educating and informing the public through various programs.

In 1996, the United Nations General Assembly declared November 21 as World Television Day, underscoring the medium's significance.

With its technical capabilities, television provides comprehensive information simultaneously in both audio and visual formats. This makes it a preferred medium for many individuals, particularly children, who spend significant time watching television programs.

In Afghanistan, where recreational facilities are limited, television holds a special place, particularly for children.

Television has played a vital role in various aspects, including education, entertainment, information dissemination, and the promotion of cultures. Its ability to influence and engage audiences has made it an essential part of daily life.

Does television play a role in raising awareness and shaping public opinion?

Undoubtedly, media is one of the most impactful elements in our everyday lives. Today, media encompasses not only television but also social networks, websites, video streaming platforms, and other mass communication tools.

Given the diversity of needs, beliefs, and preferences in modern societies, the role of media in shaping and influencing public opinion has become even more significant than in the past.

Television is the result of the collective efforts of scientists over time. It was invented by John Logie Baird, a Scottish scientist, while other researchers like Paul Nipkow and Boris Rosing also contributed significantly to the development and refinement of television technology in the late 19th century.

Television continues to evolve, adapting to the needs of modern societies while remaining a cornerstone of information and entertainment.

As digital platforms rise, television faces challenges but retains its unique ability to combine visuals and sound to engage and educate audiences worldwide. Its historical legacy and ongoing relevance underline its crucial role in shaping cultures and societies.

