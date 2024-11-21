Australia Introduces Bill To Ban Social Media For Under-16S

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) On Thursday, the Australian introduced a bill to parliament to ban children under the age of 16 from using social media. Under the proposed legislation, social companies that systematically violate this law could face fines of up to $32 million.

Australia plans to implement age restrictions by testing methods for user age verification, which may include the use of biometric data and identity document assessments.

The proposed bill does not allow exceptions such as parental consent or pre-existing social media accounts.

Prime Anthony Albanese called the bill a“historic reform,” acknowledging that some children might find ways to bypass the restrictions. He emphasized, however, that social media companies must“change their behavior.”

Reuters reported that Australia's opposition Liberal Party intends to support the bill, but independent lawmakers and members of the Australian Greens Party have requested more details about the proposal.

If passed, the bill is expected to significantly impact the operations of platforms like Meta, TikTok, X, and Snapchat in Australia. The legislation is considered one of the strictest globally in limiting children's access to social media.

However, children will still have access to messaging services, online games, and platforms related to health and education.

Excessive use of social media has been linked to negative effects on children's physical and mental well-being, including disrupted sleep patterns, decreased focus, and heightened exposure to harmful content. Such impacts can detract from their educational performance and overall development.

While social media can offer educational and social benefits, its drawbacks, such as distraction from studies and increased risks of cyberbullying, require careful regulation. The Australian bill reflects a growing need to balance technological advancement with the protection of children's health and education.

