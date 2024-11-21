PM Modi Only Leader To Address 14 Parliaments, Get Accolades From 19 Nations: Sudhanshu Trivedi (IANS Interview)

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) Narendra Modi is the only Indian Prime to have addressed 14 foreign Parliaments and received top honours from 19 nations worldwide, said BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi on Thursday.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, the senior BJP leader said that under PM Modi's leadership, India is re-writing its policy and re-asserting its global dominance and the foreign powers are also acknowledging the country's rising stature.

Trivedi also spoke on a multitude of issues ranging from Assembly and by-polls, the Sukhu government's financial woes, 'The Sabarmati Report' film and more.

Below is the full interview:

IANS: PM Modi, currently on a foreign trip, is being bestowed with top honours of the host countries. How do you see this?

Sudhanshu Trivedi: PM Modi is on a historic trip to three nations and being bestowed with top honours of those countries. Guyana and Barbados have conferred their top awards on PM Modi while another nation Dominica has announced its decision to honour him with its highest civilian award. It's important for people to know that this is the same region identified as the West Indies, with which India maintains good relations because of cricketing ties.

The announcement of Dominica's highest civilian award assumes significance because it comes as an acknowledgement of India's assistance to the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

PM Modi has consistently topped the charts of Morning Consultant, a globally reputed rating agency and has been adjudged the World's most popular leader, year after year in its findings.

With these global accolades, the number of international awards conferred on PM Modi now stands at 19.

PM Modi is set to address the Parliament of Guyana, and with this, he will become the first Indian Prime Minister to have addressed the Parliament of 14 countries worldwide. Guyana's President Mohammed Irfaan Ali also made lavish praise for PM Modi, calling him a "champion among leaders".

Previous Prime Ministers, including Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, also addressed the Parliaments of foreign countries but their numbers stood at three and four respectively.

PM Modi surpasses the total number of foreign addresses by former Prime Ministers. Notably, of the 14, four are Islamic nations. Even, Palestine conferred its top award on PM Modi.

It's also a big lesson for PM Modi's critics. You raise slogans for Palestine but that country is going gaga over PM Modi and conferring its top honours on him.

This shows India's towering stature on the world stage which has been possible because of its growing might and robust diplomacy.

This is the beginning of a new era. Earlier, India's diplomacy was driven by the principles of being "non-aligned" but PM Modi has successfully transformed this into "all-aligned".

Under PM Modi's leadership, the country's diplomatic prowess is growing by leaps and bounds. It's because of India's soaring stature that foreign powers are acknowledging as well as applauding our strength and potential today.

IANS: Several Exit polls have forecasted an advantage for BJP-led NDA in Assembly polls but Opposition parties have already started raising questions over it. What's your view on this?

Sudhanshu Trivedi: We would like to believe that people's mandate will be with us in both the Assembly elections. As per our internal calculations, we firmly believe that NDA will outsmart its rivals by a good margin in both states – NDA in Jharkhand and Mahayuti in Maharashtra. BJP will sweep the by-elections also. Everyone is entitled to his opinion, views and objections. It's a matter of 48 hours as the election results will clear everybody's doubts.

IANS: The Sukhu government's "mishandling" of the economy and state's financial woes is drawing flak from all quarters. What do you have to say about this?

Sudhanshu Trivedi: The Himachal Pradesh government is not just alone. Congress governments in other states too, including Karnataka, are floundering on two counts - administration efficiency and financial dexterity.

They make tall and bizarre promises to the public and then suffer under the weight of the same baggage. They should learn from the practical and pragmatic policies of the Modi government. First, you should build on your financial strength and then make feasible promises.

The Modi government started PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana with yearly assistance of Rs 6,000 to farmers. Now that the country has become the world's fifth largest economy and foreign reserves have risen to $650 billion, we increased the amount to Rs 12,000 annually.

Mudra Yojana started with Rs 10 lakh loan pledge for small and micro-finance entrepreneurs has now been doubled to Rs 20 lakh. Ayushman Bharat Yojana was initially meant to facilitate free treatment for 50 crore population, and after steady success, its ambit has been increased to include the senior citizens and elderly above 70 years of age.

IANS: P Chidambaram's comments on the Manipur crisis received backlash from within. Manipur Congress wrote to the party president seeking action against him. What's your take on this?

Sudhanshu Trivedi: It's their personal matter. I don't want to say anything about this.

IANS: 'The Sabarmati Report' film based on Godhra carnage in 2002 has been released. While makers call it the revelation of facts and truth, it has drawn harsh remarks from the Opposition. How do you see it?

Sudhanshu Trivedi: This is one of those issues which has remained clouded for years. It's important to unravel the truth in such cases. The movie reflects a blend of factual presentation and creative expression. Viewers should watch this movie with a positive mindset.

IANS: The just concluded UP bypolls got mired in controversy, with Opposition including the Samajwadi Party levelling multiple allegations of rigging. Do you see genuine reasoning in its claims or are they politically motivated?

Sudhanshu Trivedi: BJP is widely expected to romp home with huge success in the UP bypolls. It's because of frustration and exasperation that Akhilesh and his party are making unwarranted claims.

It's nothing but an unravelling of its impending defeat in bypolls to nine seats.

IANS: The Karnataka government made a slew of promises but faltered on most of them. The public is still waiting to see the guarantees, as promised during polls. Your thoughts...?

Sudhanshu Trivedi: There can be multiple arguments to expose the Congress government and its various policies including diversion of funds and others.

That is why it is said there is only one guarantee in the country – 'Modi ki guarantee', the rest of the others are fake.