Scalytics Launches Partner Program To Help Businesses To Grow With Federated Data + AI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Empowering MSPs, CSPs, and ISVs to Drive Innovation and Revenue with Secure, Scalable, and Compliant AI Solutions.

- Mirko Kaempf, co-founderMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Scalytics, the leader in decentralized data management and AI enablement, proudly announces the launch of the Scalytics Partner Program. This new initiative empowers managed service providers (MSPs), cloud service providers (CSPs), and independent software vendors (ISVs) to deliver secure, regulation-compliant data processing and AI solutions that address the growing demand for Enterprise AI and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) capabilities.By leveraging Scalytics' industry-leading platform, partners can seamlessly integrate decentralized data processing and AI functionalities into their offerings. Scalytics Connect reduces operational costs, enhances productivity, and ensures compliance with stringent data regulations such as GDPR, HIPAA, and the EU AI Act. The program simplifies data infrastructures, eliminates silos, and accelerates the adoption of AI across enterprises-without the need for costly data movement."As AI becomes central to enterprise operations, organizations face two critical challenges: navigating complex data regulations and overcoming barriers to scalable AI adoption," said Mirko Kämpf, Co-Founder and Chief Architect at Scalytics. "The Scalytics Partner Program enables MSPs, CSPs, and ISVs to meet these challenges head-on by delivering secure, decentralized data solutions that simplify compliance and unlock real-time AI-powered insights. Our platform helps partners and their customers drive new revenue opportunities, cut costs, and deploy AI at scale."Data access and movement barriers are holding back 40% of AI projects in the exploration and experimentation phases. Additionally, data regulation is now a critical priority across industries. According to a recent IBM study, companies cite data complexity (25%) and ethical concerns (23%) as primary challenges to successful AI deployment.Scalytics' federated approach eliminates these roadblocks by enabling secure, decentralized data processing while ensuring compliance with even the most stringent regulatory frameworks.Scalytics Partner Program Benefits Include:- Seamless Integration: Build AI-powered solutions faster with a platform designed to integrate into existing systems, reducing time to market.- Regulation-First Design: Deliver compliant solutions with built-in support for GDPR, HIPAA, and regional data sovereignty laws.- Cost Efficiency: Minimize costs by eliminating the need for expensive data movement and duplication.- Speed to Value: Accelerate deployment of AI capabilities like predictive analytics and real-time decision-making with minimal operational complexity.- Dedicated Support: Gain access to Scalytics experts for architecture reviews, development guidance, and ongoing technical support to ensure customer success.Why Scalytics? Unlike traditional centralized platforms, Scalytics empowers organizations to process and analyze data directly at its source. This federated approach ensures compliance with data regulations, reduces operational costs, and unlocks the full potential of AI. Partners can confidently build enterprise-grade solutions for industries like healthcare, finance, retail, and energy, where data security and compliance are mission-critical.Additional Resources- Read the Blog : About Scalytics Connect.- Learn more : Explore how the program can accelerate your business.- Industry Solutions : See how Scalytics is transforming businesses globally.Join the Program: Become a Scalytics Partner today! At Scalytics we empower partners to shape the future of enterprise AI with secure, scalable, and regulation-compliant solutions. Don't just implement -deliver innovation to grow your business and enable clients to be AI + data leaders.

