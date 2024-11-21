OPPO Launches Find X8 Series Globally, Marking Steady Progress In Globalization Media Outreach Newswire APAC
OPPO Find X8 and Find X8 Pro launched in global markets
Overseas markets have become the growth engine for OPPO, contributing approximately 60% of its total shipments
OPPO's globalization is rooted in localization and driven by its focus on premiumization
OPPO, the world's leading smart device brand, today announced the global availability of its Find X8 and Find X8 Pro flagship smartphones. Each delivers ultra-grade experiences across camera, performance, and battery life and debuts ColorOS 15 with its suite of advanced OPPO AI solutions.
The global release of the OPPO Find X8 series underscores OPPO's commitment to globalization and its dedication to delivering top-quality products and services to users worldwide.
"Our progress in globalization stems from OPPO's commitment to understanding local communities and delivering exceptional products and services." said Billy Zhang, President of Overseas Marketing, Sales and Services at OPPO. "As we expand in overseas market, we remain committed to creating diverse and innovative solutions that enhance the users experience."
