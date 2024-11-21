(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HSV-1 Keratitis - Competitive landscape, 2024" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This " HSV-1 Keratitis- Competitive landscape, 2024," report provides comprehensive insights about 5+ companies and 5 drugs in HSV-1 Keratitis Competitive landscape. It covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

HSV-1 Keratitis: Company and Product Profiles (Marketed Therapies)

Company Overview: Novartis

Novartis International AG is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland, and one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world. Founded in 1996 through the merger of Ciba-Geigy and Sandoz, Novartis is involved in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of a broad range of healthcare products, with a focus on pharmaceuticals, generics, and biosimilar. Novartis has committed to sustainable healthcare solutions, including efforts to reduce environmental impact and improve global access to medicines. It also works on initiatives to provide affordable drugs in low- and middle-income countries.

Product Description: Famciclovir

Famciclovir is an antiviral medication used to treat infections caused by herpes viruses, including herpes simplex (HSV-1 and HSV-2). Famciclovir is a prodrug that is converted into penciclovir in the body, which works by inhibiting viral DNA replication, effectively controlling viral infections. Famciclovir (Famvir) is an oral antiviral medication that is being studied for its efficacy in treating herpes simplex virus (HSV) keratitis. Famvir has a long intracellular half-life, which may allow for persistent antiviral activity. It was originally developed and marketed by Novartis. Famvir is a registered trademark of Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.

HSV-1 Keratitis: Company and Product Profiles (Pipeline Therapies)

Company Overview: Shanghai BDgene Co., Ltd

Shanghai BD gene Co., Ltd. is a biotechnology company based in Shanghai, China. The company is involved in the development and commercialization of genetic and genomic technologies. BD gene specializes in providing genetic testing services, including genetic disease screening, drug metabolism testing, and personalized medicine. The company offers a range of products and services related to genomics, including high-throughput sequencing technologies and bioinformatics solutions. The company is involved in developing personalized medicine solutions, which involve tailoring medical treatment to the individual characteristics of each patient based on their genetic profile.

Product Description: Difelikefalin BD-111

BD111 is a gene editing treatment for viral keratitis developed based on BD mRNA delivery patent technology, and has completed 3 human clinical trials of IIT. It is the only technology of Cas9 mRNA delivery by lentivirus in the world, and also the second human clinical research project of CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing treatment in human body in the world. The drug uses bdgene's original delivery technology VLP to transduce CRISPR, directly target and cut the genome of HSV-1, so as to eliminate the genome of HSV-1 virus and achieve the treatment of herpesvirus keratitis.

BD111 is characterized by delivering cas9 mRNA, the gene enzyme stays in the body for a short time, which can reduce the immune response and reduce the risk of gene editing miss; it edits the viral genome, does not need to change any human genes, and has not detected the off target effect on the human genome. The drug is in Phase II stage of the development for HSV-1 Keratitis.

HSV-1 Keratitis Analytical Perspective

In-depth Commercial Assessment: HSV-1 Keratitis Collaboration Analysis by Companies

The Report provides in-depth commercial assessment of drugs that have been included, which comprises collaboration, agreement, licensing and acquisition - deals values trends. The sub-segmentation is described in the report which provide company-company collaboration (licensing/partnering), company academic collaboration and acquisition analysis in tabulated form.

Report Highlights



In August 2024, Excision BioTherapeutics, Inc. announced the Molecular Therapy Methods & Clinical Development publication of a preclinical study of EBT-104 in herpes simplex virus-1 keratitis (HSV-1 Keratitis).

In May 2024, a recent study published in the Virology Journal, a group of researchers evaluated the antiviral efficacy and therapeutic potential of harmol in treating herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) induced keratitis, including drug-resistant strains, and its ability to enhance the effects of acyclovir (ACV). In May 2024, AiCuris published pharmacokinetic data for its lead candidate pritelivir (AIC316), an innovative therapeutic candidate targeting HSV replication. Pritelivir is currently being evaluated in a Phase III trial for the treatment of acyclovir-resistant HSV infections in immunocompromised patients.

Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:



How many companies are developing HSV-1 Keratitis drugs?

How many HSV-1 Keratitis drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of HSV-1 Keratitis?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the HSV-1 Keratitis therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for HSV-1 Keratitis and their status? What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging and approved drugs?

HSV-1 Keratitis Competitive Landscape

The report comprises of comparative assessment of Companies (by therapy, development stage, and technology).

HSV-1 Keratitis Report Assessment



Company Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment Unmet Needs

Key Players



AiCuris Anti-infective Cures AG

Shanghai BDgene Co., Ltd Excision BioTherapeutics, Inc

Key Products



Pritelivir

BD-111 EBT-104

