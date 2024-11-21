(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "NLRP3 Protein Inhibitors - Pipeline Insight, 2024" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 25+ pipeline drugs in NLRP3 Protein Inhibitors pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

"NLRP3 Protein Inhibitors- Pipeline Insight, 2024" report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the NLRP3 Protein Inhibitors pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and NLRP3 Protein Inhibitors treatment guidelines.

The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth NLRP3 Protein Inhibitors commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, NLRP3 Protein Inhibitors collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.

Report Highlights

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence NLRP3 Protein Inhibitors R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve NLRP3 Protein Inhibitors.

NLRP3 Protein Inhibitors Emerging Drugs Chapters

This segment of the NLRP3 Protein Inhibitors report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase III, II, II/III I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.

NLRP3 Protein Inhibitors Emerging Drugs

Diacerein: Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals

Diacerein is a slow-acting, small molecular weight compound of the class anthraquinone with potent anti-inflammatory properties. Diacerein and its active metabolite rhein have been shown to inhibit the in vitro and in vivo production and activity of IL-1? and other pro-inflammatory cytokines. CCP-020 is a formulation of diacerein, 1% ointment developed for topical application.

Diacerein in the formulation is hydrolyzed to rhein in the epidermis and dermis following administration and is believed to block an inflammatory signaling pathway associated with EBS resulting in strengthening epidermal tissue and healing of skin blisters. Currently, the drug is in the Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Epidermolysis bullosa.

HT6184: Halia Therapeutics

HT-6184 represents an innovative approach as it is the first drug candidate to target the protein NEK7 through an allosteric mechanism. NEK7 is an essential component of the NLRP3 inflammasome and is critical for its assembly and the maintenance of NLRP3 activity. In preclinical models, Halia has shown that inhibiting the ability of NEK7 to bind to NLRP3 leads to a disruption in the formation of the NLRP3 inflammasome complex, thereby inhibiting the signaling from the inflammasome and reducing the inflammatory response. Preclinical models also showed that in addition to disrupting the formation of the NLRP3 inflammasome, HT-6184 promotes the disassembly of the inflammasome once activated (Halia unpublished data). Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Inflammatory Pain.

VENT 02: Ventus Therapeutics

VENT-02, is the most advanced wholly-owned program, is a highly potent and selective brain-penetrant NLRP3 inhibitor. The Phase I clinical trial of VENT-02 has been completed. The trial evaluated the pharmacodynamics, pharmacokinetics, safety, and tolerability of VENT-02 across a broad range of single and multiple ascending doses. In this Phase I clinical trial, VENT-02 was well-tolerated, with no dose-limiting toxicities or serious adverse events reported. VENT-02 demonstrated full target engagement through 100% inhibition of IL-1? in the blood in an ex vivo whole blood challenge assay, significant drug levels in the CSF for 24 hours, and robust reduction of inflammatory biomarkers such as hsCRP. In addition, VENT-02 demonstrated potential for once-daily dosing.

NLRP3 Protein Inhibitors: Therapeutic Assessment

Major Players in NLRP3 Protein Inhibitors

There are approx. 20+ key companies which are developing the therapies for NLRP3 Protein Inhibitors. The companies which have their NLRP3 Protein Inhibitors drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals.

NLRP3 Protein Inhibitors: Pipeline Development Activities

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses NLRP3 Protein Inhibitors therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.

Pipeline Development Activities

The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging NLRP3 Protein Inhibitors drugs.

Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:



How many companies are developing NLRP3 Protein Inhibitors drugs?

How many NLRP3 Protein Inhibitors drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of NLRP3 Protein Inhibitors?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the NLRP3 Protein Inhibitors therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for NLRP3 Protein Inhibitors and their status? What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players



Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals

Halia Therapeutics

Ventus Therapeutics

EpicentRx

Zydus Lifesciences Limited

Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Inflammasome Therapeutics

Ventyx Biosciences

Biolexis Therapeutics/Halia Therapeutics

Olatec Therapeutics Ryvu Therapeutics

Key Products



Diacerein

HT6184

VENT 02

Nibrozetone

ZYIL1

MRT-8102

Kamuvudine-9

VTX 3232

NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitor

Dapansutrile NT 0796

The report covers around 25+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral

Intramuscular Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule

Peptide Product Type

NLRP3 Protein Inhibitors Report Insights



NLRP3 Protein Inhibitors Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs Impact of Drugs

NLRP3 Protein Inhibitors Report Assessment



Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment Unmet Needs

