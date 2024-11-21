Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (Mtnbc) Pipeline Landscape Research 2024: Comprehensive Insights About 10+ Companies And 12+ Drugs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (mTNBC)- Pipeline Insight, 2024" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 12+ pipeline drugs in Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (mTNBC) pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

"Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (mTNBC)- Pipeline Insight, 2024" report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (mTNBC) pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (mTNBC) treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (mTNBC) commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.

In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (mTNBC) collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.

Report Highlights

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (mTNBC) R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (mTNBC).

Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (mTNBC) Emerging Drugs Chapters

This segment of the Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (mTNBC) report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase III, II, II/III I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.

Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (mTNBC) Emerging Drugs

Trilaciclib: G1 Therapeutics

Trilaciclib, an IV-administered transient CDK4/6 inhibitor, is a first-in-class therapy designed to preserve bone marrow and immune system function during cytotoxic therapy to improve patient outcomes. PRESERVE 2 is a global, multi-center, randomized placebo-controlled, line extension pivotal Phase 3 trial of trilaciclib in patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic TNBC.

Patients meeting eligibility requirements were randomized 1:1 to receive either trilaciclib or placebo administered prior to first-line gemcitabine and carboplatin (GCb). The regimen is given intravenously (IV) on Days 1 and 8 in 21-day cycles. Treatment is administered until disease progression. The drug is currently being investigated in the Phase III stage of development for the treatment of Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (mTNBC).

Olinvacimab: PharmAbcine/Merck

Olinvacimab is an anti-angiogenic antibody that neutralizes the VEGF/VEGFR2 pathway, thus inhibiting tumor growth and metastasis. It blocks the binding of all VEGFR ligands such as VEGF-A, VEGF-C and VEGF-D to VEGFR2. To gain nutrients and oxygen needed for growth, tumor cells release these VEGF ligands which promote angiogenesis (a formation of new blood vessels) that will enhance tumor blood supply. Binding of olinvacimab to VEGFR2 will result in the inhibition of VEGF-mediated tumor angiogenesis. PharmAbcine had multiple ongoing global clinical trials involving Olinvacimab.

Other than the ongoing Phase 2a Olinvacimab and Pembrolizumab combo trial in mTNBC, which had the first patient dosed in December 2021, a Phase 2a Olinvacimab mono study for Bevacizumab-nonresponding rGBM (recurrent glioblastoma multiforme) patients is ongoing at multiple sites in both US and Australia. Currently, the drug is in Phase II satge of its clinical trial for the treatment of Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (mTNBC).

Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (mTNBC): Therapeutic Assessment

Major Players in Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (mTNBC)



There are approx. 10+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (mTNBC). The companies which have their Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (mTNBC) drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, G1 Therapeutics.

Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:



How many companies are developing Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (mTNBC) drugs?

How many Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (mTNBC) drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (mTNBC)?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (mTNBC) therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (mTNBC) and their status? What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players



G1 Therapeutics

Daiichi Sankyo

PharmAbcine/Merck

Rhizen Pharmaceuticals

CytoDyn SBGBL

Key Products



Trilaciclib

Datopotamab deruxtecan

Olinvacimab

Tenalisib

Leronlimab (PRO 140) Sathgen Therapeutics

The report covers around 12+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration

Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (mTNBC) pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral

Intramuscular Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule

Peptide Product Type

Drugs have been categorized under various product types like Mono, Combination and Mono/Combination.

Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (mTNBC): Pipeline Development Activities

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (mTNBC) therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.

Pipeline Development Activities

The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (mTNBC) drugs.

Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (mTNBC) Report Insights



Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (mTNBC) Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs Impact of Drugs

Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (mTNBC) Report Assessment



Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment Unmet Needs

