This "Lou Gehrig's disease - Pipeline Insight, 2024" report provides comprehensive insights about 75+ companies and 80+ pipeline drugs in Lou Gehrig's disease pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

There is currently no cure for ALS, and treatment focuses on symptom management and slowing the progression of the disease. Multidisciplinary care, including physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy, is often employed to help patients maintain their quality of life as much as possible. Supportive equipment, such as ventilators or communication devices, may also be necessary as the disease advances. Ongoing research is exploring ways to understand the biological processes behind ALS, with the aim of developing new treatments that could potentially modify the disease or target its underlying causes.

The report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Lou Gehrig's disease pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Lou Gehrig's disease treatment guidelines.

The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Lou Gehrig's disease commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Lou Gehrig's disease collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Lou Gehrig's disease R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Lou Gehrig's disease.

This segment of the Lou Gehrig's disease report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase III, II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.

Ulefnersen: Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ulefnersen, formerly known as ION363, is an investigational antisense medicine designed to reduce the production of the fused in sarcoma (FUS) protein to treat people with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) caused by mutations in the FUS gene. Ulefnersen is also known as Jacifusen (not an official USAN name) in honor of Jaci Hermstad, the first patient treated with the drug under an expanded access program. Because antisense-mediated reduction of mutant FUS protein in a FUS-ALS mouse model demonstrated the ability to prevent motor neuron loss, it is hypothesized that reduction of FUS protein will reverse or prevent disease progression in FUS-ALS patients. The drug is currently being evaluated under Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ALS.

MN-166: MediciNova

MN-166 is a first-in-class, orally bioavailable, small molecule glial attenuator that suppresses pro-inflammatory cytokines IL-1?, TNF-a, and IL-6, and may upregulate the anti-inflammatory cytokine IL-10. It has additionally been shown to be a toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4) functional antagonist that may contribute to its attenuation of neuroinflammation. The drug is currently being evaluated under Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of ALS.

RNS60: Revalesio

RNS60 is being developed to provide disease modifying and potentially restorative treatments for neurological diseases. The drug activates intracellular signaling pathways to increase mitochondrial biogenesis and function and reduce inflammation. RNS60 safely protects neurons and oligodendrocytes and modulates the activity of immune cells to restore homeostasis. RNS60 has been granted Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations for ALS from the US Food and Drug Administration. The drug is currently being evaluated under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ALS.

QRL-201: QurAlis Corporation

QRL-201 is a first-in-class therapeutic product candidate aiming to restore STMN2 expression in ALS patients. STMN2 is a well-validated protein important for neural repair and axonal stability, the expression of which is significantly decreased in nearly all ALS patients. QRL-201 rescues STMN2 loss of function in QurAlis ALS patient-derived motor neuron disease models in the presence of TDP-43 pathology. The drug is currently being evaluated under Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ALS.

There are approx. 75+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Lou Gehrig's disease. The companies which have their Lou Gehrig's disease drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

