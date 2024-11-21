Deutsche Familienversicherung with 48 % profit increase (news with additional features)

EQS-News: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement

Deutsche Familienversicherung with 48 % increase (news with additional features)

21.11.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News 9M 2024 – Interim statement Deutsche Familienversicherung with 48 % profit increase

Growth in insurance revenue of 7

%

Group profit before tax of EUR 6.6 million

Guidance for 2024 confirmed Ongoing voluntary public takeover and delisting process Frankfurt am Main, 21 November 2024 – DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG (“Deutsche Familienversicherung”), the digital direct insurer from Frankfurt, achieved a group profit before tax of EUR 6.6 million in the first nine months of 2024. “The Q3 results for 2024 demonstrate the successful continuation of above-average growth and the successful shift in corporate policy towards profitability that was initiated in 2022 and has since been successful. Even after the delisting, Deutsche Familienversicherung will maintain this course, which unfortunately has not yet been reflected in the stock market price,” comments Stefan Knoll, Chairman of the Management Board and founder of Deutsche Familienversicherung. 7 % growth from proprietary digital business Insurance sales grew by 7 % in the first nine months of 2024, driven by continued successful use of digital sales channels. Mainly as a result of increased acquisition costs due to TV advertising campaigns, the operating result (Insurance Service Result according to IFRS 17) fell to EUR 1.3 million (9M 2023: EUR 3.8 million). The combined ratio increased to 98.7

% in the first nine months of 2024 (9M 2023: 96.0

%). At 63.9 %, the claims ratio remained within the target range defined by the company. The administrative expense ratio fell slightly to 18.2

% (9M 2023: 18.7

%) as a result of continued high cost discipline. Confirmation of guidance for 2024 Deutsche Familienversicherung generated a group profit before taxes of EUR 6.6 million in the first nine months of 2024 and significantly improved its result by 48

% compared to the same period in the previous year (9M 2023: EUR 4.4 million). The main driver was the improved net financial result. From Deutsche Familienversicherung's perspective, the result for the first nine months of 2024 confirms the original guidance of achieving an IFRS group profit before tax of EUR 5-7 million in the 2024 financial year. Ongoing takeover and delisting process DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG is currently the target company in a takeover and delisting process operated by Haron Holding S.A., Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, as a bidder. On 14 October 2024, the bidder published the offer document for its voluntary public takeover offer and delisting offer (cash offer) to acquire the shares in DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG. The period for accepting the offer began on 14 October 2024 and ended on 11 November 2024. The further acceptance period began on 15 November 2024 and will end on 28 November 2024.

Contact Stephanie Büchner

Assistant CFO Office

Tel.: +49 69 74 30 46 791

E-Mail: ... About DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG is a leading direct insurer. As a digital insurance company, DFV covers the entire value chain with its own products. The aim of the direct insurer is to offer insurance products that people really need and understand immediately ('Simple. Sensible.'). DFV offers its customers award-winning supplementary health insurance (dental, health and supplementary long-term care insurance) as well as accident and property insurance. The company is setting new standards in the insurance industry with digital product designs throughout, based on a state-of-the-art and scalable IT system developed in-house.

Additional features:



File: DFV_9M_2024_Key financials



21.11.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG Reuterweg 47 60323 Frankfurt/Main Germany Phone: 069 74 30 46 396 Fax: 069 74 30 46 46 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A2NBVD5 WKN: A2NBVD Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2034615



End of News EQS News Service