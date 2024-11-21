EQS-News: MPH Care AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarter Results

MPH AG: Preliminary IFRS result Q3/2024 EBIT increases to EUR 55.6 million. Equity (net asset value) increases by EUR 49.3 million to EUR 300.3 million, which corresponds to 70.14 euros per share. The equity ratio rises to 94.85%. Berlin, 21. November 2024 - MPH Health Care AG (ISIN: DE000A289V03) announces the preliminary IFRS consolidated result for the first nine months of the 2024 financial year. Accordingly, equity increased by EUR 49.3 million to EUR 300.3 million as of 30 September 2024 (previous year 31 December 2023: EUR 251.0 million). The net asset value (NAV) per share increased by 39% year-over-year from EUR 50.38 (30/09/2023) to EUR 70.14 as of 30/09/2024. In the first nine months of 2024, EBIT amounted to EUR 55.6 million (Jan - Sep 2023: EUR -5.6 million). At the same time, the IFRS result for the period increased significantly to EUR 54.5 million (previous year: EUR -5.7 million). The equity ratio improved slightly to 94.85% as of 30 September 2024 (31 December 2023: 94.22%) and remains at a very high level. MPH AG is an investment company whose investments are recognised as financial assets under the balance sheet item 'Financial assets' and are measured at fair value through profit or loss as at the balance sheet date. The net profit for the period is mainly the result of the fair value measurement of the listed investments held as at the balance sheet date, which result from the higher market prices of the investments compared to the previous year's reporting date of 31 December 2023.

The investments M1 Kliniken AG and CR Energy AG, which are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, were operationally successful in the 2023 financial year and in the first nine months of 2024. M1 Kliniken AG was able to further expand its market position in the field of beauty medicine in the current year 2024 and opened five new specialist medical centres in Germany and abroad. According to the preliminary IFRS figures, the M1 Group's consolidated sales increased by around 9% to EUR 257.2 million. The operating result (EBIT) increased by 71% and rose to EUR 22.1 million (previous year: EUR 12.9 million). Net income (after minority interests) as of 30 September 2020 rose to EUR 14.3 million, an increase of 247% compared to the same period of the previous year (EUR 4.1 million). The share price of M1 Kliniken AG rose by 53% from EUR 11.20 on 31 December 2023 to EUR 17.10 on 30 September 2024. Our second direct listed investment CR

Energy

AG does not publish quarterly figures as of 30 September 2024. As of 30 June 2024, CR Energy's operating income was around EUR 9.4 million, taking into account the transfers from the investments. CR Energy is increasingly involved in the renewable energy supply and sustainable living sectors, whose markets are worth billions. In the near future, the investment CR Opportunities GmbH is also expecting approval for the issue of a European Long Term Investment Fund (ELTIF). A Reserved Alternative Investment Fund (RAIF) was already launched in the first half of 2024, which will eventually be supplemented by the ELTIF, which is intended to address institutional investors in the long term. The share capital of CR Energy AG increased by EUR 17,640,654 from EUR 5,880,218 to EUR 23,520,872 following the entry of the Annual General Meeting resolution in the commercial register on 5 July 2024. The company's shareholders are entitled to the bonus shares based on their shareholdings at a ratio of 1:3, meaning that shareholders receive an additional three bonus shares for every one existing share. The CR Energy AG share price fell from (converted) EUR 7.23 on 31 December 2023 to EUR 6.04 on 30 September 2024. 'Despite the ongoing conflict situations in Ukraine and the Middle East, we are confident about the development of the rest of 2024. The M1-Group will continue to drive profitable sales growth at its domestic and foreign locations and confirms its medium-term targets. Accordingly, the M1-Group will continue on its dynamic growth path - both in terms of sales and profits as well as global expansion - and plans to generate annual sales of EUR 200 to 300 million in the Beauty segment with an EBIT margin of at least 20% by the end of 2029. CR Energy AG is also very well positioned with its vertically integrated investment portfolio in the areas of 'sustainable energy supply concepts' and 'quality and cost-optimised living space'. MPH AG can also systematically benefit from the positive developments of the investments in the coming years,' says Patrick Brenske, CEO of MPH.



About MPH Health Care AG: MPH Health Care AG is an investment company with a strategic focus on the acquisition, development and sale of companies and company shares, particularly in growth segments of the healthcare market. This includes both insurance-financed and privately financed segments. However, MPH also utilises the potential offered by high-growth and profitable sectors outside the healthcare market.

Contact:

Patrick Brenske, Management Board

Corporate Communications

E-Mail: ...

