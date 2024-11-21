EQS-News: Nabaltec AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results

Nabaltec AG continues solid performance in third quarter of 2024

Nabaltec AG continues solid earnings performance in third quarter of 2024

Consolidated revenues in the first nine months at EUR 158.2 million (up 1.5% on the same quarter of the previous year) EBIT of EUR 16.8 million in the first nine months of 2024 (up 28.2% on the same period of the previous year) Schwandorf, 21 November 2024 – Nabaltec AG published its 2024 third-quarter report today. In the first nine months of the year, the company generated consolidated revenues of EUR 158.2 million, up 1.5% on the same period from the previous year (EUR 155.8 million). At EUR 49.8 million, consolidated revenues in the quarter under review were on a par with the third quarter of 2023. "We were able to continue our solid performance, even though the expected overall economic upswing continues to be delayed,” says Johannes Heckmann, CEO of Nabaltec AG. "Our product portfolio offers a balanced mix, which is very beneficial to us. For example, the product range of viscosity optimized hydroxides, which are used in battery production in a similar way to our boehmite, is currently developing extremely positively and we are thus able to partially compensate for the weak demand for boehmite. Once again, this shows that our excellent market position is a great strength even in times of general industrial weakness.” The“Functional Fillers” product segment generated nine-month revenues of EUR 114.1 million in 2024, an increase of 3.8% over the same period from last year (EUR 109.9 million). In the third quarter of 2024, revenue in this product segment amounted to EUR 35.9 million and was therefore slightly above the level of EUR 35.6 million in the same period from the previous year (+0.8%). The sales volume in this product segment was exceeded by 10.7% on a nine-month comparison. The“Specialty Aluminas” product segment contributed to consolidated revenues in the first nine months with revenues of EUR 44.1 million, compared to EUR 46.0 million in the same period from the previous year (-4.1%). In the third quarter, segment revenues were EUR 13.9 million, compared to EUR 14.1 million in the third quarter of the previous year (-1.4%). After nine months of the year, sales volumes in the "Specialty Aluminas” product segment were slightly higher than in the same period from the previous year. With earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of EUR 25.8 million in the first nine months of 2024, Nabaltec exceeded the same period from last year (EUR 22.7 million) by 13.7%. The EBITDA margin (EBITDA as a percentage of total performance) reached 15.9% in the first nine months of 2024. Operating profit (EBIT) was EUR 16.8 million in the first nine months of 2024, compared to EUR 13.1 million in the same period from the previous year (+28.2%). The EBIT margin (EBIT as a percentage of total performance) was 10.3% in the first nine months of 2024. Nabaltec confirms the forecast issued in August 2024 for Financial Year 2024 and anticipates slight revenue growth in a range of 2% to 4% and thus total revenues slightly above last year's level (EUR 200.1 million), as originally forecast. On the earnings side, Nabaltec expects an EBIT margin in the range of 8% to 10%.“The true potential for our innovative future products boehmite and viscosity optimized hydroxides will become apparent when e-mobility as a whole gains significant momentum again. Increasing demands on battery safety, flame retardancy and service life make Nabaltec AG's products attractive in the long term,” reported Johannes Heckmann.“In addition, our broad product range offers long-term growth opportunities in stable markets such as the cable industry.” Note: Nabaltec AG's interim report January to September 2024 will be available for download as of 21

November 2024 at . The Management Board of Nabaltec AG will also hold an earnings call on Q3 2024 Highlights on 21 November 2024 at 2:00 pm.



About Nabaltec AG: Nabaltec AG, with registered office in Schwandorf, a chemicals business which has received multiple awards for innovativeness, manufactures, develops and distributes highly specialised products based on aluminum hydroxide and aluminum oxide on an industrial scale through its two product segments, "Functional Fillers" and "Specialty Alumina." The company's product range includes eco-friendly flame retardant fillers and functional additives for the plastics industry. Flame retardant fillers are used e.g. in cables in tunnels, airports, high-rise buildings and electronic devices, while additives have applications in catalysis and in electric vehicles. Nabaltec also produces specialty oxides for use in technical ceramics, the refractory and polishing industries. Nabaltec maintains production sites in Germany and the US and plans to continue to develop its market position by expanding capacity, further optimizing processes and quality and making strategic extensions to its product range. On the strength of its specialty products, the company strives to attain the market leadership in each segment.

Contact: Heidi Wiendl-Schneller Frank Ostermair/Vera Müller Nabaltec AG Better Orange IR & HV AG



