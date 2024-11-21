Luzmo IQ Launches To Bring Hyper-Personalized AI Analytics And Data Insights To Any Application Or Workflow

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEUVEN, Belgium, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luzmo , the leading data product innovation company, today announced Luzmo IQ, a powerful that enables development teams to quickly and easily embed AI-accelerated analytics into any application or workflow. Moving far beyond simple prompts, through automated reasoning, querying, summarization and relevance checks, Luzmo IQ delivers the ability to build and embed data products that can reason how to answer a user's question so that responses are both highly context-aware and hyper-personalized.

End user demands are outpacing the speed at which teams can build and deploy data products. If not precoded, users are forced to work with complex query languages to interact with data and different apps that disrupt their workflow. Understanding these challenges, Luzmo is for businesses who want to empower users with the ability to engage with data independently, either within their own apps or using 3rd party software. By filtering datasets, composing queries and interpreting results back into natural language, Luzmo IQ now brings the AI-accelerated ability for users to ask direct questions about their data and receive direct responses.

“Luzmo IQ will help us to integrate an intuitive, AI-driven chat interface for our users to get actionable insights simply by asking questions,” said Katana, a developer of cloud-hosted inventory software.“Instead of navigating dashboards and creating custom reports, they will get fast, visual responses to any data query. This will also help them to make informed business decisions and stay focused on optimizing their inventory.”

Building on the recent release of Luzmo Flex , its software development kit (SDK) for developers to code custom data analytics products directly into apps in a matter of days, the Luzmo IQ platform is a library of UI components and API endpoints that bring the ability to swiftly transform data experiences for end users through AI. Luzmo IQ manages the creation, storage and syncing of vector embeddings into a ClickHouse database, simplifying the implementation of advanced RAG (retrieval augmented generation) AI features. For example, when searching a global list of European customers, instead of manually labeling each customer or creating new columns, users can simply search for the term 'European customers' and the AI will identify all European countries in the list to compose a data visualization.

Connected to OpenAI by default, Luzmo IQ is compatible with any Large Language Model (LLM). For businesses operating proprietary LLMs, the platform offers a range of different customizations and natural language integrations. Its API-first architecture can be used to build AI components including chatbots, search functionality and workflows enabling users to reference key data in other apps such as Slack without switching tools. The features are automatically embedded into data products without requiring ongoing maintenance from IT teams.

“Luzmo's focus is to provide data analytics solutions that are embedded into client-facing applications in a way that remains entirely natural to the end users as we believe this is the only way to truly democratize access to data,” explained Karel Callens, CEO & Founder, Luzmo.“Luzmo IQ is the next logical step towards achieving this goal after centralizing our product set through the recent release of Luzmo Flex. With Luzmo IQ we are enabling teams to get ahead of end user demands and focus on building and embedding AI-driven data experiences without the considerable challenge of managing back-end maintenance and orchestration.”

To protect intellectual property and confidentiality, Luzmo IQ has been built using Luzmo's proprietary query engine which is designed to interface with a variety of LLMs and reduce variance in responses. In turn, this improves data reliability and minimizes the amount of data exposed to the LLM. Using Luzmo IQ, the LLM only interprets aggregated query responses, adding a layer of data protection for customers. Similarly, only the data sets and rows specified via an access control layer can be accessed by the LLM, further protecting business critical data for users.

Luzmo IQ understands context and allows users to ask questions in natural language.

About Luzmo

Luzmo is the leading data product innovation company, provides the tools for businesses to build effective, embedded analytics products directly into existing platforms. With tooling that ranges from low to pro-code, Luzmo provides solutions for any level of technical competency. 7 years ago, co-founders Karel Callens, Haroen Vermylen and Thomas De Clerck founded Luzmo to help business users anywhere make confident data driven decisions quickly by bringing engaging, interactive insights to any software application in record time.

